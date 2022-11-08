Anne Hathaway Reflects On Learning From Anthony Hopkins In 'Armageddon Time'

"He's a lovely generous man, he's very powerful and gentle."
Anne Hathaway's new movie, Armageddon Time, gave her the gift of acting alongside Anthony Hopkins, and she continues gushing about the experience. During her interview with The View, the actress shared a lovely anecdote about their time on set.
Again, she expressed her gratitude for Hopkins in the cast interview on Focus features' via YouTube. The actress and two of her co-stars, Jeremy Strong and Banks Repeta, shared what they learned working with the Oscar-winning actor.