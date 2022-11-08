Anne Hathaway Reflects On Learning From Anthony Hopkins In 'Armageddon Time'

Hathaway said Hopkins acting inspired her to model her process after him as he draws inspiration from the world around him. During her interview with The View, she told the story of how their dancing scene came about.

The actors improvised it because Hathaway wanted to dance with Hopkins. It's also the first time the actress played a mother on screen. About Hopkins, the Devil Wears Prada alum said,

"He's an illuminated soul... and what his mind can do."

Hathaway was surprised he accepted to dance with her on-screen while commending him for sharing his wisdom.