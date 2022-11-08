Anne Hathaway Reflects On Learning From Anthony Hopkins In 'Armageddon Time'

Close up of Anne Hathaway smiling
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Entertainment
chisom
"He's a lovely generous man, he's very powerful and gentle."

Anne Hathaway's new movie, Armageddon Timegave her the gift of acting alongside Anthony Hopkins, and she continues gushing about the experience. During her interview with The View, the actress shared a lovely anecdote about their time on set.

Again, she expressed her gratitude for Hopkins in the cast interview on Focus features' via YouTube. The actress and two of her co-stars, Jeremy Strong and Banks Repeta, shared what they learned working with the Oscar-winning actor.

The Latest

You Need To Watch This Insanely Good Documentary Series On Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion Tests Her Trivia Knowledge Of 'Stranger Things'

Eric Roberts Believes Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance Is Oscar-Worthy, Compares It To Elizabeth Taylor

Ana de Armas Starts Filming 'John Wick' Spin-Off

Netflix Takes A Bold Chance On A Sequel For This Murder Mystery Movie

An Inspiring Actor

Hathaway said Hopkins acting inspired her to model her process after him as he draws inspiration from the world around him. During her interview with The View, she told the story of how their dancing scene came about.

The actors improvised it because Hathaway wanted to dance with Hopkins. It's also the first time the actress played a mother on screen. About Hopkins, the Devil Wears Prada alum said,

"He's an illuminated soul... and what his mind can do."

Hathaway was surprised he accepted to dance with her on-screen while commending him for sharing his wisdom.

Entertainment

This David Tennant Crime-Thriller Series Is Crushing It On Netflix

By chisom

'Armageddon Time' Is Certified Fresh

Armageddon Time is a coming-of-age story focused on Hathaway's family, especially her teenage sons, who navigate life in a racist America. The movie earned a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 75% and equally impressive above-average scores on Metacritic, 74%, and IMDb 6.9/10.

It was released in selected theaters on October 28 and raked in almost $1 million at the Box Office against a $15 million budget. Last weekend, the movie expanded internationally, so it's expected to make more money before moving to stream.

Here's Why You Have To Watch Netflix's Shocking 'Killer Sally'

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

More Adulation For Hopkins

Hathaway continued her adulation of Hopkins in several Instagram posts, including one that showed a still of the duo. She said the adoration on her face was real as it transcended the movie screen.

The actress said more kind words for her director, James Gray, qualifying him as Brave. She said she'd continue learning from him while counting him as her friend.

Premiere At The Cannes Film Festival

The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last Summer, with the actress showing up in a white column two-piece dress and matching shawl courtesy of Giorgio Armani. She wore her dark brown hair down and accessorized lightly with a diamond necklace from Bulgari's high jewelry line.

Hopkins wasn't at the premiere, but Hathaway enjoyed her time with her younger cast-mates and colleagues.

Read Next

Must Read

Irina Shayk Stuns In See-Through Lingerie

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In See-Through Top And Super-Short Shorts

Shania Twain Stuns In See-Through Dress While Riding A Horse

Mariah Carey, 52, Stuns In Little Black Dress

Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Incredible Physique While Working Out!

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.