Netflix Takes A Bold Chance On A Sequel For This Murder Mystery Movie

Netflix's favorite Murder-Mystery is coming back with a sequel, and no, it's not the movie starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. The other big Murder-Mystery released on the streamer in 2019, Knives Out, is getting a sequel treatment with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery this Christmas!

Only Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc would reprise his role in this second part as the streaming platform packed it with another star-studded cast. You'll see everyone from Kate Hudson to Ed Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hann, and more in this thrilling sequel.

A Hit By Critics' Standards

The production company reportedly spent over $450 million on this movie, and already it looks like a great investment because the critics' ratings are in, and it's above average everywhere! Rotten Tomatoes scored a whopping 91%, with Metacritic shaving off 10% on its assessment and IMDb concurring with an 8.1/10 mark.

With such glowering ratings, you can bet everyone would tune in to see what Benoit Blanc would uncover this Thanksgiving and Christmas. It's important to note that the sequel only scored hirer on IMDb than its original.

So, it may not be the mind-boggling twist of Chris Evans' murderous plot, but it'll keep us on the edge of our seats, no doubt.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Knives Out 2 (Glass Onion) features a romantic Greek Island with high school friends invited by a classmate to come and unwind with a game of "find the murderer." It all seems like twisted fun until someone dies, and it becomes a closed-room investigation with Blanc at the center.

The movie would first show in theaters for one week before hitting the streaming platform one month later. So, Netflix is expected to recoup its investment. We'll never really know because Netflix won't reveal its financials.

The Battle Between Streaming And Theatrical Releases

Experts suspect its limited release is an experiment to see how well the movie would do on a big screen compared to a smaller screen. It's the ultimate battle between streaming and traditional theater.

Whatever the bottom line is, Netflix makes most of its money from streaming, so, it's unlikely it'll affect much.

An Experiment For The New Basic With Ads Plan

However, it could also be an experiment with Netflix's new payment plan as the company seeks to make money off subscriptions by adding an ad-supported program. Fans aren't pleased because it's the streaming platform doing what it sought to eradicate with its innovative platform.

Unfortunately, the streaming market is now more competitive than before, and every company needs to stay on its toes.

