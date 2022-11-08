Netflix Takes A Bold Chance On A Sequel For This Murder Mystery Movie

The production company reportedly spent over $450 million on this movie, and already it looks like a great investment because the critics' ratings are in, and it's above average everywhere! Rotten Tomatoes scored a whopping 91%, with Metacritic shaving off 10% on its assessment and IMDb concurring with an 8.1/10 mark.

With such glowering ratings, you can bet everyone would tune in to see what Benoit Blanc would uncover this Thanksgiving and Christmas. It's important to note that the sequel only scored hirer on IMDb than its original.

So, it may not be the mind-boggling twist of Chris Evans' murderous plot, but it'll keep us on the edge of our seats, no doubt.