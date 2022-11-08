Netflix Takes A Bold Chance On A Sequel For This Murder Mystery Movie

Netflix's favorite Murder-Mystery is coming back with a sequel, and no, it's not the movie starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. The other big Murder-Mystery released on the streamer in 2019, Knives Out, is getting a sequel treatment with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery this Christmas!
Only Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc would reprise his role in this second part as the streaming platform packed it with another star-studded cast. You'll see everyone from Kate Hudson to Ed Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hann, and more in this thrilling sequel.