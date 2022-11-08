Eric Roberts Believes Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance Is Oscar-Worthy, Compares It To Elizabeth Taylor

Hollywood legend Eric Roberts is vast enough to recognize when another star is going places, ad he has shared his theory on Margot Robbie's acting prowess in the movie, Babylon. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts couldn't stop praising the actress.

Likewise, he shared his thoughts about how incredible Robbie's performance was in the movie, and that she deserves an Oscar Award for her performance in the movie. 

The Hollywood star also compared Margot's performance to that of Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis in Mike Nichols' Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?

Eric Robert Predicted That Margot Robbie Will Win An Oscar Award For Her Role In 'Babylon' 

The veteran entertainer made it known that he doesn't see much of his own movies anymore due to how he has mastered his expertise and how he knew what to expect. However Roberts got to see Robbie in Babylon, and he was quite impressed. The actor shared:

"I don't watch myself anymore because I know everything to expect. But I have watched Damien Chazelle's movie, Babylon and I will also tell you that Margot Robbie is going to win an Academy Award for that performance."

Also, the Blackbird actor revealed that Margot's performance in the Babylon movie is the most incredible he has ever seen.

About The Movie 'Babylon'

Babylon is a fictional film with fictional characters which is inspired by composites of real-life people. Although the movie is fictional, it was inspired by real-life sources.

According to Damien Chazelle, Babylon is one of the movies that has the largest cast. He revealed that the casting process of the film took a long period. Also, he shared that Babylon is the biggest number of roles he has ever handled.

Eric Roberts Has Starred In Several Blockbuster Flicks

The King Of Gypsies actor has starred in other movies which include: Top GunnerInherent Vice (where he played the role of a wealthy real estate developer), The Dark Knight (where he played the role of a mob boss), Jurassic DominationFrom Dusk Till Bong and Michael Flatley's recently released Blackbird.

The Award-winning actor also appeared in Damien Chazelle's epic movie, Babylon which is worth $110 million amongst others.

Roberts Revealed How The Ukraine and Russia War Has Affected Him

When asked by Eliza of The Hollywood Reporter if he works internationally or outside the United States, Roberts revealed he used to be one of the biggest actors in Russia. 

Correspondingly, he was bigger than top actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sly Stallone before the president of the United States, Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

Unfortunately in his interview, Roberts stood with Ukraine during the war which resulted in him being banned from working in Russia. Although the actor disclosed that half of his streams of income were from Russia, he would not want to go back there due to the war.

