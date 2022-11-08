Eric Roberts Believes Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance Is Oscar-Worthy, Compares It To Elizabeth Taylor

Hollywood legend Eric Roberts is vast enough to recognize when another star is going places, ad he has shared his theory on Margot Robbie's acting prowess in the movie, Babylon. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts couldn't stop praising the actress.

Likewise, he shared his thoughts about how incredible Robbie's performance was in the movie, and that she deserves an Oscar Award for her performance in the movie.

The Hollywood star also compared Margot's performance to that of Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis in Mike Nichols' Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?