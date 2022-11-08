There is a new Netflix series and it hit a rare perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. This week introduced the debut of the TV series, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. The series has received a lot of positive reviews since its release, and this gives to show a lot.
This New Netflix Series Got A Rare Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes
New Netflix Series Gets Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes
The premiere of the new Netflix series got about a 100% rating on the review chart. There have only been 9 reviews so far but the feedback has been encouraging. It is rare to get perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes but this new series got just that. In the reviews, Den of Geek gave the series a 4 out of 5.
He described the series as a clever adaptation that creates a new flavor from different books. He also marked Joe Barton as one of the best TV writers and requested season 2. Another review of 4 out of 5 was given by Ready Steady Cut. The TV series got a perfect score of 5 out of 5 from Digital Spy. They address it as "the best YA fantasy Netflix has ever made," adding, "it's not afraid to take risks."
Casts Of The Netflix Fantasy Series
The Netflix series stars Jay Lycurgo from Titans, Emilien Vekemans, and Nadia Parkes from Domina, as leading casts. The series includes other casts like Paul Ready, Isobel Jesper Jones, Kerry Fox, and David Gyasi. Other cast members include Karen Connell, Liz White, Fehinti Balogun, and Misia Butler.
The series also shows the drama debut of Brit Award and Mercury Music Prize nominee, Roísín Murphy. The storyline was taken from a trilogy, Half Bad by Sally Green. The series is also created by Giri/Haji writer, Joe Barton.
Review Of 'The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself'
Denofgeek reports that the new Netflix series, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself gives a spooky pleasure. The series is about a 16-year-old named Nathan. The teenager's father is the most feared and hated 'Blood witch' in their witch community, Fairborne. Nathan's mother is Fairborne and by 17, the teenager would discover if he was Fairborne or a blood witch like his father. The TV Show is highly relatable because it is like a fantasy grounded in reality. It is a story about witches but also about love.
In school, Nathan hangs out with nerdy kids who are oblivious that he is a witch. However, he meets Annalise, a Fairborne and the daughter of the head of the Fairborne council. The show exposes the perception of good and evil. While the show involves a lot of killing, it is also a joyful ride.
The Series Described As 'Harry Potter' Meets 'Hostel'
The young-adult fantasy genre has garnered a lot of positive feedback since its premiere. The eight-part series is an energetic combination of various genre ideas. It also has charismatic casts and captures visual effects. Per Readysteady, the series has been described by many as an X-rated Harry Potter. The series incorporates a lot of hidden secrets which keeps viewers agitated for the next action. The series is also a great search for high-school politics, identity, parenting, and being true to yourself rather than someone imagined.
According to Digitalspy, the show does not involve tedious love triangles or magical owls. However, Nathan encounters forces who all want a piece of him. Annalise in the series represents Nathan's only light in the dark world he was born into.