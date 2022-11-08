'House Of The Dragon' Star Emma D'Arcy Named To GQ’s 'Men Of The Year' List

Emma D'Arcy has recently received praise for their outstanding work, including being named to the GQ's latest list of "Men of the Year." Since Emma D'Arcy played Rhaenyra in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, congrats are in due. D'Arcy was joined by other excellent genre actors, like Lee Jung-Jae (Seong Gi-hun, Squid Game and Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson, Stranger Things 4), who GQ's Mike Christensen hailed as being one of the key reasons the program is so successful.

