'Love Island' Star Anna Vakili Flaunts Her Curves In Sheer Corset And Mini Skirt

Anna Vakili put on a busty display in a sheer black corset as she stepped out to dinner with fellow Love Island alumni Jessica and Eve Gale on Saturday. The trio hit up Mano Mayfair in London rocking curve-flaunting outfits, with Anna showing the most skin.

Scroll for the paparazzi shots!

All Legs In Tight Mini Skirt

Anna Vakili shows off her legs and abs in a cut-out orange bodycon mini dress and Gladiator heels.
Getty | Dave J Hogan

Anna, who appeared on Season 5 of the revived Love Island series, flashed her long legs in a skin-tight mini skirt with a high waist and a feathery trim. The black-and-white detail added pizzazz to her all-black ensemble, which included a classy longline coat. But what caught the most eyeballs was the see-through panel stretching across the entire length of her top. It completely exposed her cleavage and teased a glimpse of her toned abs.

While the 32-year-old was all legs in the super short mini, the Gale twins (Love Island Season 6), 23, both worked form-fitting pant outfits. Jessica went with a nude jumpsuit that accentuated every curve on her body, while Eve crammed her shapely chest into a black bodysuit with sheer mesh details showcasing her pins.

Anna could have passed for a Gale triplet with her golden locks down in a wavy style. She finished off her look with a black purse, while the sisters opted for a cream and yellow one, respectively. The ladies wore matching footwear, showing off their white pedicures in open-toe Perspex heels.

Scroll for Anna's sexy Halloween look!

Anna Is A Sexy Bride For Halloween

Anna Vakili rocks curve-hugging turtleneck gray jumpsuit and long blond locks.
Getty | SOPA Images

The British reality star was sultry in a corset for Halloween as well. In photos posted on Instagram, she smoldered in a bridal Victorian top and tighter-than-skin ruched mini skirt. She wore lacy sheer thigh-highs and a veil in her hair. The sexy-creepy look included white contacts

and a streak of fake blood gushing across her throat.

Stepping in as the groom for the themed couple's costume, Anna's sister, Mandi, 30, put her hourglass figure on display in a black bodysuit, fishnets, and over-the-knee leather boots. She slipped into a cropped blazer with white sleeve cuffs, pulling at all the stops with a bow tie, bowler hat, and wide-blade knife.

"Till Death Do Us Part?" Anna wrote alongside the pics, which included one of Mandi raising the knife to her throat.

Read more below!

Clapping Back At Upset Fan

Anna Vakili in tight white crop top and matching pencil skirt poses against a red backdrop at an event.
Getty | Lia Toby

Last week, the London native stepped on one fan's toes and was told to "take a break" from Instagram. Upset that she was promoting a gym wear brand on her feed, the follower didn't mince words, telling her in the comments: "Why don't you take a break from all the advertising/Instagram lifestyle for a while?"

The person added, via Trend Radars UK: "I don't think it's good for yours or anyone's mental health encouraging us to spend money with these companies."

Anna didn't take it lying down and immediately hit back at the fan: "I advertise things which a genuinely like, I'm not forcing you to buy it? No one tells you to take a break from your job that you have kids or bills to pay for so please keep your damn opinion to yourself."

Read more below!

In Trouble For Ad Content

Anna Vakili in green leather jacket and black shorts at an event.
Getty | Anthony Devlin

This comes after Anna landed in hot water with the Competition and Markets Authority earlier this year. According to Public Technology, the influencer was flagged for not complying with the new rules regarding paid social media content. These rules stipulate that influencers are obliged to clearly mark paid ads and be transparent about receiving gift items or endorsing a brand that they own or work for.

After making the list of influencers who had repeatedly broken the rule in 2021, the CMA took out ads against Anna and five other people in January, including the Gale twins, Francesca Allen, Belle Hassan, and Jodie Marsh.

Before appearing on Love Island, Anna worked as a pharmacist. She briefly returned to the job at the start of the pandemic and has been relying on social media for income since.

