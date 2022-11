Mille Bobby Brown is just 18 but is taking the movie world by storm. From jumping from one onscreen heroine to the next, the actress is on a long ride of a successful career and blockbuster movies.

The actress plays the lead role in Enola Holmes 2 and is sharing behind-the-scenes images and videos from the movie set on her Instagram, we're in awe of her dancing talent.

Keep reading to see what she's up to now.