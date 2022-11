Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian with 23 gold medals to his name. He has gone through his own struggles and obstacles to emerge as ‘The Flying Fish’.

However, even the best ones suffer setbacks, and Phelps faced a similar situation several years back when a photograph of him inhaling from a marijuana pipe went viral. This would normally be grounds for disqualification from the Olympics, but that wasn’t the case for Phelps.