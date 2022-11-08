Here's Why Jennifer Aniston Is Set To Sue Brad Pitt For $100 Million

Aniston is preparing to sue fellow actor and former partner Brad Pitt. The legal issue originates from a joint production company, Plan B. The duo created a production company together in the early 2000s. However, Pitt plans to sell the company and Aniston argues his entitlement to it. Hence, the Friends actress is suing Pitt for $100 million. When the couple ended their relationship, the production company was handed to Pitt. However, Aniston believes she did not get credit as a co-founder.

A source revealed her demand is not just about the money, but about principle. The company has also won three Oscars for Best Picture. The source shared that the Cake actress expects recognition and involvement in the sales, as well as the option to work with whoever buys the company.