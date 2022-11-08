Here's Why Jennifer Aniston Is Set To Sue Brad Pitt For $100 Million

Jennifer Aniston is set to sue her ex-husband Brad Pitt for the sum of $100 million. The legal dispute is generated from a joint venture between the former couple. Here are all the details.
Aniston To Sue Pitt For $100 Million
Aniston is preparing to sue fellow actor and former partner Brad Pitt. The legal issue originates from a joint production company, Plan B. The duo created a production company together in the early 2000s. However, Pitt plans to sell the company and Aniston argues his entitlement to it. Hence, the Friends actress is suing Pitt for $100 million. When the couple ended their relationship, the production company was handed to Pitt. However, Aniston believes she did not get credit as a co-founder.
A source revealed her demand is not just about the money, but about principle. The company has also won three Oscars for Best Picture. The source shared that the Cake actress expects recognition and involvement in the sales, as well as the option to work with whoever buys the company.
A Look Back At Aniston And Pitt's Relationship
Aniston And Pitt were first introduced by their managers in the 1990s and went on their first date in 1998. At the 1999 Grammy Awards, the couple made their red carpet debut and were engaged by November 21, 1999. They got married on July 29, 2000, and made their red carpet-debut as a married couple at the Grammy Awards. Pitt joined his wife on-screen for the first time in season 8 of Friends, in November 2001.
On January 20, 2002, the couple made a coordinated red-carpet appearance at the Golden Globes. Aniston was also nominated for the first time. Later that year, the couple co-founded a production company, Plan B Entertainment, with producer Brad Grey. In 2004, Aniston revealed she wanted to start a family with Pitt. However, the pair announced their separation in 2005.
Aniston And Pitt Speak About Their Divorce
The couple revealed they were splitting up during an exclusive interview with People. They officially got divorced on October 2, 2005. Aniston then opened up about mourning her five-year marriage. She also addressed the rumors of Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship, urging everyone to move on.
Two years after the divorce, Pitt shared that he and Aniston "maintain a deep friendship." In 2011, Pitt shared he was not living an interesting life when he was married to Aniston. However, he corrected the misinterpretation of Aniston being boring and shared he was dull.
Aniston And Pitt's Relationship After Their Divorce
In 2014, Pitt got married to Angelina Jolie, while Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015. On September 15, 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt and requested custody of their six children, with visitation rights for Pitt. Aniston also split from Theroux in February 2018. On February 9, 2019, Pitt attended Aniston's 50th birthday party.
The duo reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards and sparked romance rumors. They also reunited on screen for the first time after their divorce on September 18, 2020. In 2021, Aniston shared that she and Pitt were friends. The 53-year-old actress also revealed in 2022 that she went into therapy after her divorce from Pitt.