Halle Berry is stunning as she flaunts her ageless good looks in a sheer dress and drops a killer caption. The Oscar winner, 56, looked closer to 40 as she posted to Instagram recently, and she was rocking 2022's biggest sheer trend. Halle dazzled her fanbase as she posed for an indoor shot while posing against a white wall, showing off her gym-honed figure in a classy and long black dress - see-through fabrics were upping the ante, though. The Monster's Ball star has also gained over 42,000 likes for showing that "all black" always works.
Halle Berry, 56, Stuns In Sheer Lace Dress
An 'All-Black Moment'
The photo showed the MMA-trained actress looking red-carpet-ready. Halle posed with one hand on her hip while in her floor-length and gorgeous dress. The fitted number boasted an opaque skirt, plus a sheer and skintight top that was embellished with a floral design.
Halle went for a high neckline and also flashed a black bra beneath her bodice. The mom of two also rocked a white manicure for some pop, this as she modeled her pixie cut all highlighted with blonde streaks. "An all black moment never hurt anybody 😉," she wrote.
Christian Siriano Leaves A Like
Halle had tagged designer Christian Siriano - of course, the 36-year-old designer replied, leaving a string of heart emojis. Siriano is adored by stars including singer Lady Gaga, actress Zendaya, and mogul Jennifer Lopez.
Halle is always a red carpet favorite, although, with a fitness brand, the Re-Spin founder can also be found in her spandex workout gear. Halle is also a Type 1 diabetic - she's made wellness a way of life and has also opened up about it.
Cheat Days Are Totally Okay
Speaking to The Kit about her diet mindset, Halle revealed being super healthy, but she has room for cheat days.
“I can enjoy a bag of salt and vinegar chips and a Diet Coke with the best of them. It’s important to have cheat days—days when you allow yourself to fall off the wagon. That’s what helps me stay on my journey: not feeling pressure to be perfect, but to simply do my best," she said.
Health Is Wealth
The actress also noted that it gets easier the more you practice, as with most things. She confessed that wellness has become a critical part of her life, so much so that it comes naturally to her. "It’s become part of the fabric of my life,” she said.
