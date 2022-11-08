Karrueche Tran Stuns In Sexy Gold Dress

Karrueche Tran showed up looking like a gold statue at the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, October 28. The highly anticipated superhero film is a direct sequel to Black Panther, which was released in 2018.

While the event had a sea of celebrities in attendance, Tran had us all swoon in the gold number, looking every inch of an African princess as seen on her Instagram.

Tran's red carpet looks are always so relatable, effortless, and modern, allowing everyone to use her as their mood board and fashion inspiration.

Keep reading for all the details.