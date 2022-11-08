Karrueche Tran Stuns In Sexy Gold Dress

Close Up Shot Of Karrueche Tran
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Entertainment
chisom

Karrueche Tran showed up looking like a gold statue at the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, October 28. The highly anticipated superhero film is a direct sequel to Black Panther, which was released in 2018.

While the event had a sea of celebrities in attendance, Tran had us all swoon in the gold number, looking every inch of an African princess as seen on her Instagram.

Tran's red carpet looks are always so relatable, effortless, and modern, allowing everyone to use her as their mood board and fashion inspiration.

Keep reading for all the details.

Golden Girl

Karrueche Tran Poses For Picture On Red Carpet
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Tran wore a breathtaking one-shoulder dress that sat very regally on her petite 5ft1 inches frame. The beautiful actress stepped out on the carpet and was instantly swarmed by photographers at every angle.

This power dress came with a high slit that showed off her toned left leg and gold lace-up heels. She put her best foot forward, and we mean that literally. The top of the dress kept it dramatic, with a long sleeve covering her right arm and left arm completely bare.

Paying Attention To Details

Back View Of Karrueche Tran's Dress
Getty | Gilbert Flores

Tran kept it moderate in the accessories department by wearing a mix of silver and gold bracelets, beautiful gold rings, and hoops earrings.

Tran wore her rich black hair in neat corn rows with a long ponytail and rounded off the look with bright green eye shadow and a nude glossy lip. She owned the red carpet that night in this unique ensemble.

Other celebrities in attendance include Rihanna, Michael B Jordan, Michaela Cole, Daniel Kaluuya, Tyler Perry, Chloe Bailey, and many others.

Back To The Roots

Karrueche Tran Poses For A Close Up
Getty | Frazer Harrison/GA

Tran, who started as a personal shopper for various celebrities, including Logic and Ugo Mozie, is connecting back to her roots in a new project called Upcycle Nation.

It's a reimagined and repurposing fashion competition for aspiring designers around the US who must perform the magic of transforming discarded items into an item of unique clothing. She's hosting the series which premiered November 2, 2022, alongside Peter Cho and we're looking forward to learning new styling tips from the contestants.

Making History

Karrueche Tran Looks Stunning In Gold
Getty | Amy Sussman

The former stylist is also shining in the acting space as she scooped up a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021 for playing Vivian Johnson Garret in The Bay. 

She made history as she got an award for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress In A Daytime Fiction Program, making her the first lead actress of AAPI descent to take home the Emmys. Tran is of African American and Vietnamese heritage, making this a very historical and personal win for the 34 -year- old.

This is also her fourth Emmy win for The Bay. She bagged three wins as a producer on the digital series in the Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series category in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

