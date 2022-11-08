Alexandra Daddario is stunning as the Lady in White while in a plunging dress. The HBO actress, 36, largely makes style headlines as she updates her Instagram, but an old photo has been gaining likes on Facebook. The shot showed the blue-eyed beauty in a figure-flaunting and classy look, as she tastefully showcased her assets and proved that she doesn't need her Baywatch swimwear to turn heads. Daddario was called the "perfect woman" by one fan, and fans of her style were also catered to - she was wearing classic designer Carolina Herrera.
Alexandra Daddario Flashes Cleavage In Stunning Gown
Stuns In Plunging White Look
The photo dates back to 2018. It showed Daddario at a screening of We Have Always Lived in the Castle, held in Los Angeles, CA. Alexandra had rocked up to the event while rocking a long-sleeved and low-cut white gown.
Going for a midi length, Daddario drew attention to her tiny waist and her curves as she posed in the sash-accent piece, one she paired with strappy and high-heeled red shoes. The Alo Yoga ambassador also held a satin and bright green clutch adding further pops of color. She wore her signature dark locks down and straight, also sporting emerald green earrings. A fierce red lip completed the look.
Designers Love Her
Alexandra is now an A-Lister thanks to the HBO series The White Lotus. Since the show's debut, Daddario has increasingly been rocking high-end designers on social media - more often than not, she tags the brands and some seem to have her on the influencer payroll (unofficially). Daddario has name-dropped the likes of Michael Kors and Dior on multiple occasions - for the latter, she's proven a prominent face at the Dior Fashion Show in Paris, France.
Opening Up On Her Style
Alexandra has been profiled on her fashion sense.
"In my normal life when I'm not working, I'm very much a t-shirt, jeans, even sweatpants girl," she told People. "I've been known to wear bedroom slippers outside."
Then again, she said that she loves getting dressed up and feeling like a princess or overall a different person from the normal everyday.
Pajama Talk, Too
Daddario has also opened up on her wellness amid the pandemic, stating that she aims for a good night's sleep, continuing: "Getting dressed up is fun and I appreciate that more than ever after the year of 'why bother getting out of pajamas?'"
For more, check out Alexandra's Instagram.