Alexandra Daddario Flashes Cleavage In Stunning Gown

The photo dates back to 2018. It showed Daddario at a screening of We Have Always Lived in the Castle, held in Los Angeles, CA. Alexandra had rocked up to the event while rocking a long-sleeved and low-cut white gown.

Going for a midi length, Daddario drew attention to her tiny waist and her curves as she posed in the sash-accent piece, one she paired with strappy and high-heeled red shoes. The Alo Yoga ambassador also held a satin and bright green clutch adding further pops of color. She wore her signature dark locks down and straight, also sporting emerald green earrings. A fierce red lip completed the look.