Carrie Underwood Stuns With Mid-Air Performance In Leggings

Carrie Underwood
Getty | Kevin Mazur

Entertainment
Geri Green

Carrie Underwood is stunning as she literally delivers a performance mid-air while in tight leggings. The country singer, 39, has been busy showing unique stage action, and there was plenty to look at as a fan shared a moment last month. Carrie sizzled while seated from a suspended hoop as she took a big risk, and it was all worth it as she delivered everything without a hitch. The "Cry Pretty" singer was, of course, belting out a number from her Denim & Rhinestones tour, this as she performs live in a series of gigs named after her 2022-released album.

The Latest

Elizabeth Banks Stuns In Sheer Slit Skirt At LACMA

'Love Island' Star Anna Vakili Flaunts Her Curves In Sheer Corset And Mini Skirt

'House Of The Dragon' Star Emma D'Arcy Named To GQ’s 'Men Of The Year' List

Here's Why Jennifer Aniston Is Set To Sue Brad Pitt For $100 Million

Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Her Dancing Skills

Turning Heads Mid-Air

Carrie Underwood
Getty | David Crotty

Footage showed Carrie with a mic in her hand and high up in the air. The blonde was in patterned and tight leggings that flaunted her famous legs, also going for a pink, black, and silver look. Carrie didn't just sit there, though. She swung back within her harness to deliver a little mid-air gymnastics, as she reminded fans that her workouts have been paying off.

Carrie was barefoot, also wearing her long locks down and curled. Noting the song being performed, the fan wrote: "Carrie performing “Crazy Angels” on the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour! How cool is this?! 💎💜📹: mrselizabethtn on twitter."

Entertainment

Erika Jayne, 51, Goes Topless In An Open Robe

By chisom

Aerial Acrobatics Time

Carrie Underwood
Getty | Kurt Krieger - Corbis

Carrie has put more than her vocals into this tour.

“We’re always looking at different ways to perform the hits that everyone knows and loves and, of course, it’s fun to get to bring the new music to life on stage. The challenge is always figuring out how much we can fit into a show and we like to get creative with different ways to represent as many songs as we can, even if we aren’t able to perform entire versions of every one," she told Music Row.

The tour has temporarily paused Carrie's Las Vegas Residency, although fans wanting to see her live in Sin City can do so in 2023.

Mandy Rose Is Killing It In A Sexy Corset And Underwear

Anne Hathaway Stuns In Sheer Top

Las Vegas Residency Will Continue

Carrie Underwood
Getty | Paul Morigi

Of the prestigious Las Vegas spot, Underwood added:

“I feel so blessed to have gotten to start my ongoing ‘Reflection’ residency at Resorts World Las Vegas at the end of last year—we’ve all been missing live performances and it was so great to get back on stage in front of an audience."

Busy Running Her Brands

Carrie Underwood
Getty | Terry Wyatt

Carrie continues other aspects of her career, too, as she runs her 2015-founded CALIA clothing line, plus her Fit52 app, launched in 2020. For more, check out her Instagram.

Read Next

Must Read

Irina Shayk Stuns In See-Through Lingerie

Grimes Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support

Kendall Jenner Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Kelsey Asbille Stuns In Plunging See-Through Dress At' Yellowstone' Premiere

Shania Twain Stuns In See-Through Dress While Riding A Horse

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.