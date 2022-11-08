Carrie Underwood is stunning as she literally delivers a performance mid-air while in tight leggings. The country singer, 39, has been busy showing unique stage action, and there was plenty to look at as a fan shared a moment last month. Carrie sizzled while seated from a suspended hoop as she took a big risk, and it was all worth it as she delivered everything without a hitch. The "Cry Pretty" singer was, of course, belting out a number from her Denim & Rhinestones tour, this as she performs live in a series of gigs named after her 2022-released album.
Carrie Underwood Stuns With Mid-Air Performance In Leggings
The Latest
Turning Heads Mid-Air
Footage showed Carrie with a mic in her hand and high up in the air. The blonde was in patterned and tight leggings that flaunted her famous legs, also going for a pink, black, and silver look. Carrie didn't just sit there, though. She swung back within her harness to deliver a little mid-air gymnastics, as she reminded fans that her workouts have been paying off.
Carrie was barefoot, also wearing her long locks down and curled. Noting the song being performed, the fan wrote: "Carrie performing “Crazy Angels” on the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour! How cool is this?! 💎💜📹: mrselizabethtn on twitter."
Aerial Acrobatics Time
Carrie has put more than her vocals into this tour.
“We’re always looking at different ways to perform the hits that everyone knows and loves and, of course, it’s fun to get to bring the new music to life on stage. The challenge is always figuring out how much we can fit into a show and we like to get creative with different ways to represent as many songs as we can, even if we aren’t able to perform entire versions of every one," she told Music Row.
The tour has temporarily paused Carrie's Las Vegas Residency, although fans wanting to see her live in Sin City can do so in 2023.
Las Vegas Residency Will Continue
Of the prestigious Las Vegas spot, Underwood added:
“I feel so blessed to have gotten to start my ongoing ‘Reflection’ residency at Resorts World Las Vegas at the end of last year—we’ve all been missing live performances and it was so great to get back on stage in front of an audience."
Busy Running Her Brands
Carrie continues other aspects of her career, too, as she runs her 2015-founded CALIA clothing line, plus her Fit52 app, launched in 2020. For more, check out her Instagram.