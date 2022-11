HBO should have accounted for Westworld's fanbase to fight back as hard as it's doing right now. Fans took to Change.org to petition the streaming platform to renew the show for a fifth season.

According to the petition, the fifth season should be the final stage for the Western sci-fi thriller, and it's unfair of the showrunners to end it abruptly in its fourth outing.

Fans got the idea of a five-season plan from old interviews where the producers and creators shared their projections for the storyline.