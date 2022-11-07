Redditor Wonders If She's Wrong For Not Letting Her Daughter Have A Bedroom Lock

Reddit
Shutterstock | 129832

Internet
Ashabi Azeez

Many would agree that siblings can sometimes be described as necessary evils. While they are your companion through childhood and adulthood, there can be clashes that lead to hurtful moments. A Reddit mom whose kids are at the clashing-sibling stage requested other users' advice after explaining how her young sons often evade their older sister's room. the Reddit user, who is a 43-year-old mom-of-three relayed that her teenage daughter, Lara, who is 17 and trouble concentrating on her studies at home due to how her young siblings, Kyle, 12, and Ryan,9, often barged into her room and disrupted things.

The Latest

Fans Are Devastated That This Popular Sci-Fi TV Show Was Just Canceled

This 'Matrix' Star Just Got Cast To 'Star Wars'

Mariah Carey, 52, Stuns In Little Black Dress

NFL Fans React To Frank Reich Being Fired From The Colts

Bill Belichick Praises Tom Brady Over NFL Passing Yards Record

Lara's Siblings Constantly Invaded Her Privacy

AITA Daughter's room
reddit | VegetableAd9619

Grimes

Grimes Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support

By chisom

The Disturbance Continued Despite Their Parents' Warnings

VegetableAd9619
reddit | VegetableAd9619

Dunkin' Donut Worker Sends Customers Into A Frenzy After Showing The Pancake Wake-Up Wrap

New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work

Lara Was Also Scolded For Yelling, But She Felt Slighted

AITA Mom
reddit | https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/yoa7t2/aita_for_not_letting_my_daughter_have_locks_for/

Lara Expressed Her Anger And Demanded A Lock

The mom went into detail explaining that her 17-year-old daughter, Lara l, had had difficulties with focusing on her studies with her brothers Kyle who is 12, and Ryan 9 constantly disturbed her privacy. According to the mom, the teenager had been yelling at Kyle a few days ago. Apparently, Kyle had flipped all the items in Lara's room and their mom found out she instructed him to arrange them again. 

However, this did not prevent the boys from invading their sister's privacy. On another day, Ryan kept running into Lara's room to take stuff and she was forced to run after him to retrieve the items. The night of the same day Lara could not sleep because her younger ones barged into her room and ran through without a care. 

The boys' attitude caused Lara to scream which in turn led to her being scolded by her father the following day. When Lara tried to explain what had happened, her father noted that Kyle and Ryan were kids and they would learn as they grew older. But the man's explanation only made Lara more aggravated and as they argued she noted that she would move out of the house as soon as she became financially independent.

Lara is convinced that the reason her brother always barges into her room is that she does not have the lock, but her parents refused to release the locks. Instead, the OP's solution was that she would prevent the boys from entering her daughter's room.

Despite the Redditor's solution, Lara and her brothers had another clash. Their mom tried settling the argument this time, saying her daughter had no right to complain about her brothers going into her room as she also sleeps in Kyle's room after school. 

The mother told Lara to report whenever the boys misbehaved. As the Reddit user tried to settle the siblings' fight, Kyle interrupted saying that they had the right to play in their sister's room. This made Lara angry and she threatened to leave the house and called her mother an awful parent for holding her bedroom locks.

Comments- YTA Mom And Dad

YTA Mom And Dad
reddit | u/VegetableAd9619

OP Is Labeled YTA

OP is YTA
reddit | u/VegetableAd9619

OP's Sons Are YTAs

Another YTA Comment
reddit | u/VegetableAd9619

Read Next

Must Read

Grimes Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support

Dunkin' Donut Worker Sends Customers Into A Frenzy After Showing The Pancake Wake-Up Wrap

Kelsey Asbille Stuns In Plunging See-Through Dress At' Yellowstone' Premiere

Sofia Vergara Shares An Epic 'Instagram Vs. Reality' Comparison From Her Latest Trip

Anne Hathaway Stuns In Sheer Top

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.