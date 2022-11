The Matrix and Star Wars are two big franchises with individual fanbases, and it's rare to see movie stars play roles in both for fear of overlapping identities. However, The Matrix lead actress Carrie-Anne Moss is breaking that jinx as she joins a new Star Wars spin-off series on Disney Plus.

According to Deadline, the actress would join Amandla Stenberg (Everything, Everything) and Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game) on The Acolyte by Lucas Film.