Tom Brady came back from retirement 40 days after announcing he was walking away from the National Football League.

People were in disbelief when Brady claimed to have some unfinished business in the league. He had already won 7 Super Bowl rings and owned nearly every passing-related record.

However, it seems like he was right after all, as he just reached another incredible milestone by becoming the first player to throw for 100,000K+ yards, counting the regular season and the playoffs.