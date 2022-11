Shania Twain warmed her fans' hearts with the announcement of her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, coming next year with a tour. Already, she's giving fans something to look forward to with her surprise performances throughout the year.

Last weekend, a fan shared an old picture of the country music singer performing in a sequined grey jumpsuit and black boots. Her next show is on the 12th of November, and if the previous ones are any indication, her fans are in for a ride!