Olivia Wilde Sets Pulses Racing In Plunging Sequin Dress

It was the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala over the weekend, and the stars, including producer-director Olivia Wilde, were out in grand style. The Don't Worry Darling producer stunned in a two-toned Chevron sequin dress and stylish opera gloves.

Despite the drama surrounding her sophomore directorial outing and custodial battle with ex-Jason Sudeikis, Wilde made several public appearances at industry events with her head held high. The actress is the definition of strength through trying times, and we love to see it.