Olivia Wilde Sets Pulses Racing In Plunging Sequin Dress

It was the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala over the weekend, and the stars, including producer-director Olivia Wilde, were out in grand style. The Don't Worry Darling producer stunned in a two-toned Chevron sequin dress and stylish opera gloves.

Despite the drama surrounding her sophomore directorial outing and custodial battle with ex-Jason Sudeikis, Wilde made several public appearances at industry events with her head held high. The actress is the definition of strength through trying times, and we love to see it.

A Colorful Statement At The Gala

Olivia Wilde in a sequin dress and red vinyl gloves at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Getty | Steve Granitz

Wilde was a burst of colors in her purple and silver sequin dress designed with a jagged hem formed in the Chevron logo. The column dress had a low neckline teasing the top of her bust while her arms stood out in skintight red leather opera gloves.

The movie producer wore red stiletto sandals to highlight her gloves while she kept her jewelry and makeup subtle. Wilde topped the look with her dark blonde hair styled in a bouncy curl tucked behind her ears.

Dripping In Gucci

Back/Side profile of Olivia Wilde at the LACMA Art+Film Gala 2022
Getty | Steve Granitz

Gucci custom-made Wilde's dress for the event, like many other stars at the event, and it's only right since the Italian fashion house convenes the annual gala. This year, LACMA honored Helen Pashgian, the founder of the Light and Space movement, and Park Chan-Wook, a Korean Filmmaker, while Leonardo DiCaprio chaired the event for the 11th time. The charity gala caters to LACMA's museum-centric filmmaking and its broad mission to fuse art and film.

Custody Battle With Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde holds the custody battle papers on stage during Cinema Con
Getty | Frazer Harrison

The 38-year-old is dealing with a terrible custody battle with her ex-partner Sudeikis who served her legal papers on stage during Cinema Con. Since announcing their split and starting their custody battle in court, disturbing news leaked to the internet in the form of an ex-employee.

The alleged former nanny shared details of their separation and the timeline of Wilde's affair with 28-year-old pop star Harry Styles. The duo got cozy while filming Don't Worry Darling and has been going strong since then. This didn't sit well with Sudeikis, who pleaded with the actress to stay in their former relationship.

Keeping Their Relationship Private

Harry Styles holding Olivia Wilde as they exit a restaurant
Getty | MEGA

Although Wilde keeps the details of her relationship with Styles under wraps, the couple appears happy save news of the latter's illness recently. Styles was on a world tour for his latest critically-acclaimed album, Harry's House when he suddenly canceled three dates. News reaching fans via an Instagram story confirmed the British singer has bad flu and is recuperating.

