Mariah Carey, 52, Stuns In Little Black Dress

Carey brought her unmatched glow down to the street as she was photographed displaying her infectious smile. The star looked as radiant as ever in a thigh-skimming dress that clung to her shapely figure. The outfit bore a layered skort with a leather waistband. The Dreamlover crooner draped a matching latex jacket over the little black dress while completing the look with large dark shades and a pair of black heels.

The 52-year-old let her hair down in a center parting. Carey's visible jewelry included some silver knuckle rings and a bracelet peeping from below her jacket's sleeve. The mom-of-two maintained a big smile in both snaps while flaunting her graceful limbs.