Quentin Tarantino Shares His Thoughts On Directing A Marvel Movie

Over the years, the MCU has worked its way to the top, becoming a Hollywood-leading cinematic universe, all thanks to its superheroes. The productions are based on characters in American comic books published by Marvel comics. The franchise consists of television series, short films, digital series, and literature, which have captivated the hearts of many.

In the past decade, Marvel productions have been commercially successful and have received tons of positive reviews. In addition, they have inspired other television and film studios to attempt similar shared universes. However, despite the success the MCU has amassed over the years, one of Hollywood's most iconic filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino, says he cannot direct a Marvel movie. Find out why below.