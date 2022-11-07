Dua Lipa is sizzling in a figure-flaunting red look as she drops more live beats during her music tour. The British pop sensation has made 2022 her Future Nostalgia year - from Europe to New Zealand, she's been delighting crowds, and her weekend Instagram update came showing the latest. Dua posted for her army of followers with photos from her New Zealand tour, and it was bodysuit came strong as she went sparkly and sheer. Dua joins the long list of stars this year repping the 2022 see-through trend. Clearly, it isn't just for the red carpet.
Dua Lipa Stuns In Sexy Red Bodysuit
The Latest
The Lady In Red
In a large gallery, Dua opened strong and mic-in-hand. The PUMA partner was flaunting her super-toned legs as she rocked a plunging and a partly sheer red bodysuit. The sparkly and jazzy one-piece came with opaque and see-through strips at the leg, plus a low-cut neckline that tastefully highlighted Dua's cleavage. The Grammy winner also opted for long sleeves and gloves, plus a massive amount of silver sequins across the paneled chest of the bodysuit.
Photos also included moments with Dua's backing dancers, plus shots of her famous tattoos.
Thanking New Zealand
In a caption, the brunette beauty wrote: "Auckland Night 2!!! 03.11.2022 🇳🇿🌹 thank you!!! shot by @elizabethmiiiranda #FutureNostalgiaTour." Fans have left the star over 1 million likes. Supermodel Candice Swanepoel also dropped by to leave a like.
Dua has also been opening up on her tracks, ones that include Break My Heart and Levitating. Of the former, the Versace ambassador has stated: "This samples INXS's Need You Tonight, and it's a perfect explanation of 'dance crying.' It's about finally being in a happy place and knowing this new person is amazing. But then thinking: 'Nothing else compares to this, and what if this ends and it breaks my heart?'"
Everyone Wants A Piece Of Her
Dua has risen to superstar status and it's reflected in every aspect of her career.
PUMA, which has ongoing dealings with A-Lister singer Selena Gomez, has snapped Dua up and even released a capsule clothing collection with her. Also giving a nod to her endorsement power is Lipa's ambassador status with the luxury label Versace.
Fronting Designer Versace
Dua joins stars including model Emily Ratajkowski in fronting Versace.
"I met Dua for the first time a few years ago in London," Versace stated. "I knew she was a beautiful girl but when I heard the timbre of her voice. I realized immediately she had something unique and special. Since then I've watched her career take off and partnered with her for many amazing moments."