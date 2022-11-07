Addison Rae is enjoying mass popularity, just by posting a jaw-dropping shot of herself in a gorgeous dress. The TikTok star and rising actress is fresh from marking her 2022 LACMA Art + Film Festival look to Instagram, and she glammed up in a stunning and plunging gown. Addison went for a busty bombshell vibe as she flaunted her super-toned figure and a fair amount of curves. She opted for a no-bra look while staying classy in a bejeweled and gemstone-covered gown, this as she joined celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Olivia Wilde at the annual event.
Addison Rae Amasses Over A Million Likes In Jaw-Dropping Dress
Stuns In Plunging Dress
Looking like a million dollars, and gaining over a million likes for her Insta share, Addison oozed elegance as she rocked the semi-sheer and brown gown. Addison chose a very deep-cut design as fabrics were cut out down to her navel. Here, the BFF to Kourtney Kardashian sizzled as she flaunted her abs and cleavage, also wearing a pendant black necklace that further drew the eye.
The 22-year-old rocked her dark locks down and all glossy as she kept her glam minimal. She also sported discreet and matte makeup with rosy blush and matching lips. The He's All That star had chosen designer Jean-Louis Scherrer for the look and was styled by Ryan Hastings.
Celebrity Likes Coming In
Addison's post brought in the fans and the famous faces. Leaving replies were Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and model Amelia Gray Hamlin. Stassie said "wow."
Elsewhere, Addison has been celebrating a major milestone. She's fresh from marking one year since the launch of her fragrances. In a gushing Instagram share posted shortly before the dress snaps, she wrote:
"Happy one year to @addisonraefragrance 💓🌼🦋🌹🪲🐛🫀🧚🏼🪐🍒👾👼🏼 thank you to everyone who has shown ARF so much love and support. I am thankful and so grateful. Remember to always be kind and it will come back to you. You are worthy of every form of love and happiness. Life is a blessing."
Mood-Based Fragrances
Addison went unusual as she entered the fragrance space in October 2021. The Item Founder dropped her AF range of scents, ones based on mood.
“Progressively, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve been super interested in fragrance,” she said from the AF set shoot. “It’s such a different area to put yourself into and get to know and see the behind-the-scenes.”
'Like A Mood Ring'
The social media sensation continued: “It’s like a mood ring. It’s something that’s never been seen before.”
Also retailing fragrances are celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, and Beyonce.