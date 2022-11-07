Addison Rae Amasses Over A Million Likes In Jaw-Dropping Dress

Looking like a million dollars, and gaining over a million likes for her Insta share, Addison oozed elegance as she rocked the semi-sheer and brown gown. Addison chose a very deep-cut design as fabrics were cut out down to her navel. Here, the BFF to Kourtney Kardashian sizzled as she flaunted her abs and cleavage, also wearing a pendant black necklace that further drew the eye.

The 22-year-old rocked her dark locks down and all glossy as she kept her glam minimal. She also sported discreet and matte makeup with rosy blush and matching lips. The He's All That star had chosen designer Jean-Louis Scherrer for the look and was styled by Ryan Hastings.