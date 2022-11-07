Heidi Klum Sizzles In Plunging Sequin Dress

Close-up shot of Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum is, without a doubt, the queen of the spotlight, as evidenced by the news coverage she received last week for donning one of the most extravagant costumes for Halloween. This week, she's back to killing it on the red carpet with a sequin number, and we must admit she looks hot in that dress. In a plunging purple gown from the Rodarte Fall 2021 collection, the former Victoria's Secret model displayed her toned figure while posing from several angles to capture the perfect image.

Swipe to have a look.

Red Carpet Attitude!

Heidi Klum poses with her backless dress
The daring dress Heidi wore on the red carpet had a plunging neckline that drew attention to the star's cleavage and a halter neck detailing that showed the AGT judge's back. Heidi looked stunning in it. The 49-year-old woman was accessorized with a vivid red clutch purse and a manicure that contrasted beautifully with her dramatic costume. With her bangs perfectly framing her natural beauty appearance of light pink matte lipstick and copious amounts of black mascara, Heidi threw her waist-length blonde hair back.

Leaving Little To Our Imagination

Heidi Klum Stuns at the AGT red carpet
With only a few hours till Halloween, Heidi Klum keeps her huge Halloween party on Monday night under wraps. Last week Monday, Klum, 49, shared a selfie in a string thong on Instagram to display her spray tan.

The supermodel has not hosted her yearly Halloween party since the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time since October 2019, Klum served as the event's host this year. Although she hinted in an interview with Fox News Digital that her outfit would be "claustrophobic," she did not disappoint.

Best Halloween Look Ever!

Heidi Klum in her Halloween outfit
After hours of suspense, Klum finally revealed her evening attire, with the celebrity opting to dress as a bait worm. She and her hubby, who was costumed as a fisherman, then walked the red carpet at a Lower East Side event.

Klum shared with her followers about the laborious and drawn-out makeup application process all night long. Additionally, the German modeled for her admirers how her companion, Tom Kaulitz, intended to pretend to have his eyeball pop out of its socket by applying makeup to it. Another amazing costume Klum has worn over the years is the bait worm. She has been spotted dressed as an older woman, a butterfly, and other characters before now.

Heidi Is Wasting No Time

Heidi Klum stuns in red dress
Heidi Klum is getting ready for next Halloween right away. At her annual Halloween party in New York City on Monday night, the model and businesswoman, 49, spoke with PEOPLE while decked out from head to toe as a fishing worm. She also hinted when she would begin thinking about her costume for Halloween 2023.

Exclusively speaking to PEOPLE, Klum said; "Tomorrow" referring to November 1,

"When I wake up tomorrow, I start thinking of the next [costume]."

