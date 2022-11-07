Heidi Klum Sizzles In Plunging Sequin Dress

Heidi Klum is, without a doubt, the queen of the spotlight, as evidenced by the news coverage she received last week for donning one of the most extravagant costumes for Halloween. This week, she's back to killing it on the red carpet with a sequin number, and we must admit she looks hot in that dress. In a plunging purple gown from the Rodarte Fall 2021 collection, the former Victoria's Secret model displayed her toned figure while posing from several angles to capture the perfect image.

