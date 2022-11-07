Jennifer Lopez is looking smoking hot as she reminds fans how she looked back in the day. The superstar singer, actress, and beauty mogul has been busy throwing it back to 20 years ago on her Instagram, and a recent share made it #throwback central. JLo posted for her 226 million followers and to honor unreleased photos from her "This Is Me...Then" era. The Hustlers star, 53, posted images of herself at 33, channeling a Lolita girly vibe as she teased the camera in a low-cut top, tiny shorts, and hat. Fans have left her over 600,000 likes.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In See-Through Top And Super-Short Shorts
Still A Queen After 20 Years
The gallery opened with Jennifer posing against a white backdrop as she placed one hand on her head.
The "Jenny From The Block" hitmaker sizzled as she wore a lettuce-trim tee in cream, here flashing hints of her cleavage as she wore a knitted cream hat and her shoulder-length hair all flicked up. Lopez sent out a sultry gaze while also rocking bronzed foundation, with fans swiping to see the full outfit. Here, JLo went super tiny in tan shorts as she flaunted her shapely legs, also drawing attention to her chest as she rocked her plunging tee.
Unreleased Photos
Alerting fans to how rare the snaps are, the newly married star wrote: "#FromTheArchives… #UnreleasedPhotos #20yearsofTHISISMETHEN 📸: Tony Duran." A like quickly came in from pop singer Bebe Rexha.
Lopez's career, which also includes her acting, reality judging on American Idol, producing, and fashion and beauty endeavors, comes with a softer edge. The star shares twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony, and she's been opening up on them.
A Mother First
In 2020, JLo was profiled by Elle. "I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now," she said of her brood, adding: "They're not our babies anymore. They've been given a dose of the real world, with the knowledge that things can be taken away from you and life is going to happen no matter what. They had to grow up….So did we."
Lopez is known for featuring her kids semi-regularly on her social media.
Slowing Down...But Not
The A-Lister added: "We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don't want to miss things. And I realized, 'God. I would have missed that if I wasn't here today.'"
Lopez isn't slowing down, though. She's dropping more JLo Beauty, filming more, and her marriage to Ben Affleck is red hot.