Candice Swanepoel is stunning as she flaunts her supermodel figure in swimwear. The 34-year-old South African beauty has been busy promoting new drops from her Tropic of C swimwear line, and a new post on Instagram has been turning heads. Candice founded her brand in 2018. In 2022, it's become a cult label. A recent share on Tropic of C's feed showed its famous founder sizzling in a high-cut and strappy swimsuit, and there was even a coffee injection via the shade mention.
Candice Swanepoel Looks Stunning In A High-Cut Swimsuit
Stuns In New Swimwear
The photo showed Candice posing from a sheltered outdoor space backed by an old-fashioned wooden door. Swinging a hip as she highlighted her mile-long legs, the former Victoria's Secret Angel wowed in a simple and high-cut bathing suit in dark brown. The swimsuit boasted a slight cut out at the chest, with a printed and casual shirt worn over it adding a little cover.
Candice added in lightweight flat espadrille shoes, also wearing her bombshell blonde locks down and swept over to one side. The mom of two sent out a very soft smile while also in hoop earrings.
In a caption, Tropic of C told its followers: "Our classic the C one piece is now available in our latest neutral, espresso ☕️ tap the pic to shop this new piece." Candice was quick to leave a like to the post.
Tropic of C is known for being stylish, but its edge is that it's eco-friendly. Gen z is loving the sustainable aspect of the brand as it slowly turns its back on fast fashion.
Making It Her Own
Candice has spent years modeling other peoples' designs, but now she gets to be in the driving seat. "Sometimes when I'm selling someone else's product, I don't know the back-end, but obviously that's part of my job. I love that I can do it in my way and have it be so me. As a model, you have to be a chameleon, and it's nice to be in control of the art direction and involved in every aspect of the business," she told Fashionista.
You Won't Catch Her Selling Up
While the likes of moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have both sold portions of their brands to Coty Inc., Candice maintains that she wants a full ownership deal. "I've been very specific about keeping it small and keeping it mine," she added: "I didn't work for 15 years to build a brand to just give it to someone else." For more, check out Candice's Instagram.