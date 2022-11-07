Candice Swanepoel Looks Stunning In A High-Cut Swimsuit

The photo showed Candice posing from a sheltered outdoor space backed by an old-fashioned wooden door. Swinging a hip as she highlighted her mile-long legs, the former Victoria's Secret Angel wowed in a simple and high-cut bathing suit in dark brown. The swimsuit boasted a slight cut out at the chest, with a printed and casual shirt worn over it adding a little cover.

Candice added in lightweight flat espadrille shoes, also wearing her bombshell blonde locks down and swept over to one side. The mom of two sent out a very soft smile while also in hoop earrings.