Hailey Bieber Turns Heads In Skin-Tight Corset Gown

Hailey Bieber is proving that she looks flawless in anything she wears. The supermodel and wife to Peaches hitmaker Justin Bieber was a high-profile face at Odell Beckham JR’s 30th birthday party at Mother Wolf in Hollywood recently, and photos are showing her look.

Fan accounts have been documenting snaps of the Rhode skincare founder, who rocked up in a strapless and classy blue corset dress while flaunting her famous figure. Hailey, 25, was photographed in the street as she hit up the bash with her husband Justin. Pal Justin Skye was also with the 2018-married couple.

Stuns In Blue Dress For Party

Hailey opted for a plunging aqua dress. Going bustier-style and with a push-up effect at the chest, the Victoria's Secret ambassador sizzled while drawing attention to her cleavage, also catching the eye with her tiny waist.

Hailey's paneled and structured dress was in a gorgeous shade of baby blue. It was also slightly ruched below the waist as Hailey opted for a midi length. She added in criss-cross and sparkly heels while also going low-key with her hair and makeup. She hit up Mother Wolf restaurant in L.A.

Awards Flying In

Hailey has long been topping the "it" girl celeb list, but there's a new accolade. "Beautiful night celebrating @anthonyvaccarello receiving @wsj fashion innovator award 🖤 so grateful to be part of the @ysl family 🖤🖤," the model recently wrote on Instagram while shouting out the award she won from The Wall Street Journal.

Hailey was, of course, outfitted in a black YSL dress for the night. She is the main face of the luxury French brand. Bieber also fronts labels including Miu Miu, Levi's, Victoria's Secret, and FILA.

Brand Ethos For Rhode

The WSJ has fully profiled Hailey over her 2022-launched skincare brand. Nothing at Rhode costs over $30.

"The whole ethos of my brand is access to really good quality products that are really affordable. I just don’t see why a $200 cream has to be the answer to good skin," Hailey told the newspaper.

Wary Of What She Speaks About

The blonde also noted how careful she's learned to be when speaking out - the media is happy to spin anything into a story. The BFF to Kendall Jenner added: “The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait. The media has always been a disgusting thing.”

Hailey has recently been involved in drama centering around her husband Justin's ex, Selena Gomez. For more, check out her Instagram.

