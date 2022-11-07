Hailey Bieber Turns Heads In Skin-Tight Corset Gown

Hailey Bieber is proving that she looks flawless in anything she wears. The supermodel and wife to Peaches hitmaker Justin Bieber was a high-profile face at Odell Beckham JR’s 30th birthday party at Mother Wolf in Hollywood recently, and photos are showing her look.

Fan accounts have been documenting snaps of the Rhode skincare founder, who rocked up in a strapless and classy blue corset dress while flaunting her famous figure. Hailey, 25, was photographed in the street as she hit up the bash with her husband Justin. Pal Justin Skye was also with the 2018-married couple.