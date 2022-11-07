Kim Kardashian is looking flawless in another Balenciaga look as she rocks up to the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The billionaire mogul, 42, joined part of a massive celebrity crowd swarming the event's red carpet this year - also showing their faces were sister Kendall Jenner, plus actress Olivia Wilde. Kim flaunted her iconic curves and recent weight loss in a skintight vinyl number. Of course, the Hulu star opted for the Spanish Balenciaga designer that she fronts. She sizzled in her long-sleeved number, one also channeling the gloved finish that's become Balenciaga's signature stamp.
Kim Kardashian Looks Amazing In A Skintight Vinyl Balenciaga Dress
The Latest
Sizzles In Balenciaga Dress
Kim featured on hairstylist Chris Appleton's Instagram. She was all swishy hair while continuing to embrace her 2022 icy blonde locks. Kim also peeped her super-tight and high-neck dress. The SKIMS founder flaunted her slimmed-down shoulders and tiny arms as she also drew attention to her 24-inch waist, with the gown also coming floor length and with a dramatic flared fishtail.
Kim added in pointed-toe stiletto heels as red carpet images showed her shot full length. The former KKW Beauty CEO of course opted for a heavy face of makeup complete with plenty of bronzer and highlighter.
Keep The Blonde?
In a caption, Chris wrote: "Who votes we keep the blonde 👱🏼♀️?Glam last night on Kim for the lacma red carpet."
Balenciaga marked Kim's first big dive back into fashion endorsement - with her empires and mogul status, the star did not appear to be interested in ambassador statuses in recent years. Things have changed.
Fronting More Brands
Alongside being the face of Balenciaga, Kim is also an ambassador for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman. Per WWD:
“I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti,” she said in a statement. “This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s legacy and vision for the future. Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.”
Kim is also the face of Beats by Dr via her collab and promotes Tiffany & Co.
Running SKIMS
Kim continues to release new merch from her SKIMS brand, founded in 2019. She told Vogue that being comfortable is important to her and shared how she believes that one looks their best when they feel their best.
"You can always find me in Skims PJs or our Fits Everybody underwear because of how effortless and easy they are," she added.