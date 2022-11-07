Kim Kardashian Looks Amazing In A Skintight Vinyl Balenciaga Dress

Alongside being the face of Balenciaga, Kim is also an ambassador for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman. Per WWD:

“I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti,” she said in a statement. “This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s legacy and vision for the future. Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.”

Kim is also the face of Beats by Dr via her collab and promotes Tiffany & Co.