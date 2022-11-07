Irina Shayk is a style connoisseur, through and through. She recently captivated her social media fans with a racy lingerie look. The supermodel loves to flaunt her various amazing outfits and she took to Instagram to flaunt her gorgeous physique.
Irina Shayk Stuns In See-Through Lingerie
The Latest
Shayk Stuns In See-Through Racy Lingerie
The Russian-born model recently shared a series of sizzling lingerie pictures with her Instagram fans. The pictures showed the 36-year-old model dressed as the queen of pinups, Bettie Page. Shayk rocked a pair of black racy lingerie with see-through socks and black suspenders. The racy lingerie was paired with black heels which had ankle straps.
She added a jet black wig with curled bangs just like the trademark of the 1950s model, Bettie. Shayk looked surreal as she put a cat-o-nine tails whip seductively in her mouth. The model added bright red lipstick to complete her captivating look as she sat on the lap of Bradley Cooper.
Flaunting Long Legs In a See-Through Outfit
In another Instagram post, Shayk flaunts her gorgeous legs in a sheer outfit in Paris. The model posed in see-through black lace lingerie in the streets of Paris. The mini-dress was paired with a patterned see-through high-necked top. The top had a long sleeve that also covered her fingers.
The black lingerie featured cream lacy details at the straps and bottom edge. The dress showcased her long and enticing legs. The former Victoria's Secret model styled her dark hair down to fall on her shoulders. She paired the outfit with a pair of black heels which featured a cuff around her ankles.
Cooper And Shayk Spark Reunion Rumors
Bradley Cooper and Shayk recently sparked reunion rumors. The former couple first sparked reconciliation rumors after they were seen together in New York. The duo was spotted together at a fashion event a few days before posing together at a Halloween party. The model shared a picture of the party on her Instagram story. In the spooky bash, Shayk sizzled in racy lingerie while Cooper rocked a bear costume.
The picture showed the model posing seductively on the actor's lap. The former couple also went trick-or-treating with their daughter, Lea. She was dressed in a fairy princess costume as she walked hand in hand with her parents.
More On The Reconciliation Rumors
Cooper, Shayk, and their daughter, Lea recently took a family trip together. A source from Page Six shared that the former couple may have revived their romance. The source hinted the duo may be considering getting back together since the family getaway.
The insider further shared the duo may also want to have another child together. The source revealed they had not been in any serious relationship after they separated. The insider stated, "they are both into the idea of having a kid."