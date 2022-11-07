Irina Shayk Stuns In See-Through Lingerie

The Russian-born model recently shared a series of sizzling lingerie pictures with her Instagram fans. The pictures showed the 36-year-old model dressed as the queen of pinups, Bettie Page. Shayk rocked a pair of black racy lingerie with see-through socks and black suspenders. The racy lingerie was paired with black heels which had ankle straps.

She added a jet black wig with curled bangs just like the trademark of the 1950s model, Bettie. Shayk looked surreal as she put a cat-o-nine tails whip seductively in her mouth. The model added bright red lipstick to complete her captivating look as she sat on the lap of Bradley Cooper.