See How These Golden Eagles Easily Kill A Wolf

The golden eagle remains one of the largest, nimblest, and fastest raptors. A bird of prey belonging to the eagle and the hawk families, it shares similarities with the bald eagle, like the size. But unlike the latter, the golden eagle is more of a predator and less of a scavenger. It is a magnificent bird widespread in the wilder countries of Asia, North America, and Europe.

The male and the female golden eagle are known for their voracious hunting abilities, regularly taking prey up to the size of cranes and foxes. As a result, the large bird has always been important to many native American and Asian tribes, who admire its strength and courage. Here are more details about the golden eagle.