Lauren Graham Once Shared What Gift Her ‘Gilmore Girls’ Character Would Have Loved

Except for one episode, Lauren Graham plays Lorelai for the whole Gilmore Girls series. When Graham applied for the role of Lorelai, she was committed to another show, so Lauren almost didn't win the part. She claimed that she shot the Gilmore Girls pilot in the hopes that her other program, N.B.C.'s Don Rooses' M.Y.O.B., wouldn't succeed in her 2016 biography, Talking as Fast as I Can.

Thanks to the cancellation of the N.B.C. series Gilmore Girls, she was able to land the part, and here we are considering what she felt would have been the deal gift for her on-screen character.

The Deal Gift For Her On-Screen Character

Graham speculated that the proprietor of the independent inn would enjoy anything depicted in a television commercial during an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2006. Graham also told the media that she believes Lorelai may be drawn to pet-related goods due to her affection for Paul Anka, the dog, rather than the musician. Lorelai adopted a dog in Gilmore Girls season 6 due to her acrimonious argument with Rory. She had a passionate love for Paul Anka. Graham's judgment appears accurate because she purchased him every dog toy imaginable.

What The Show Is About

The show's premise is the Gilmore duo going about their daily lives in Stars Hollow, supported by amusing friends and neighbors. Luke's Diner, a spot in the middle of town where Rory and Lorelai can be found sipping endless cups of coffee and harassing Luke, the Diner's proprietor, is one of the show's main symbols. Richard and Emily, Lorelai's rich parents, who she left behind at age 16 after having Rory, reside in Hartford, a town outside of Stars Hollow. However, in the premiere episode, Lorelai gets back together with her parents when Rory needs money for a prestigious private school. Due to their complicated history and tumultuous relationship, the elder Gilmores and Lorelai develop long-lasting bitterness toward one another.

Why Should You Watch 'The Gilmore Girls'?

Gilmore Girls is a unique television program. Because it is humorous, the characters are the ideal blend of realistic and outlandish, and the program as a whole emanates comfort like no other. Gilmore Girls is the perfect show to watch when you need to be uplifted. So, if you're stuck inside on a rainy day this fall, click on Netflix and watch this cult favorite from the 2000s nonstop. I can assure you that you will be let down after that unless you see the 2016 revival of A Year in the Life. However, if you're searching for something to do on a chilly day, snuggle up, get comfortable, and hang out with Rory and the crew in Stars Hollow.

Writing Helped Her Heal Faster

Regarding breakups, Lauren opens up to People about her split from Peter. After they started portraying siblings on N.B.C.'s popular drama Parenthood, Graham began dating Krause. The two remained in love for over ten years. Lauren has since elaborated on the split, pointing out that while there were positives and downsides, the latter eventually "caught up" with the former.

"I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there, and one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking."

Have I Told You This Already? is a book of essays that Graham has also been working on, which served as a helpful diversion following the split.

