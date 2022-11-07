Lauren Graham Once Shared What Gift Her ‘Gilmore Girls’ Character Would Have Loved

Except for one episode, Lauren Graham plays Lorelai for the whole Gilmore Girls series. When Graham applied for the role of Lorelai, she was committed to another show, so Lauren almost didn't win the part. She claimed that she shot the Gilmore Girls pilot in the hopes that her other program, N.B.C.'s Don Rooses' M.Y.O.B., wouldn't succeed in her 2016 biography, Talking as Fast as I Can.

Thanks to the cancellation of the N.B.C. series Gilmore Girls, she was able to land the part, and here we are considering what she felt would have been the deal gift for her on-screen character.