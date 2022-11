It's difficult to determine exactly what Lloyd is teasing here; it's possible that his tweet's mention of "the future" was just a coincidence meant to promote something quite unrelated to

Back to the Future. There is enough information to get the rumor mill going that this may be Back to the Future 4 or possibly another announcement involving the brand.

While Michael J. Fox himself has welcomed the concept of a Back to the Future reboot with all fresh actors, fans have largely opposed it. He recently shared his idea for a remake, which would include a Marty who had been switched around regarding gender, with Entertainment Tonight. "They should use a girl to play Marty."

"I can’t say yet, but the future holds something very special for you…stay tuned!"