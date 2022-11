Romeo had been yearning for Juliet's cousin before they met and started the star-crossed lover's thing, for those of you who are a little crusty on your Shakespeare. While her impatient father (Bradley Whitford) tries to set up a marriage for her, we discover the disarmingly contemporary Rosaline (Dever) fooling around with Romeo (Kyle Allen).

After going on a string of unsuccessful blind dates with elderly and unsuccessful men, Rosaline is introduced to Dario (Sean Teale). Still, in typical rom-com style, she immediately dislikes him because he's not the guy she purports to desire.

Romeo falls for Juliet when she visits him, and their meeting prevents her from attending a celebration (Isabela Merced). After being hurt, Rosaline begins planning how to get him back while seeming helpful to her wide-eyed and infatuated cousin, advising her to "play the field" and "sample at the buffet of life."