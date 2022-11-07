Shania Twain is celebrating a massive 25 years since the release of her Come on Over! album. The iconic singer, known for hits including "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" has been marking the milestone on social media. Of course, she chose a throwback to match the occasion. Shania has gained over 85,000 fan likes for sharing a mash-up of her old footage and photos, this as a caption honored the 25 years. Oh, and the accolades were also listed.
Shania Twain Shares Stunning Throwback To Celebrate 'Come On Over' 25th Anniversary
Been 25 Years
Proving she's still popular and making immediate headlines as her post went live, Shania shared footage from both of the above-mentioned tracks, ones now considered household name-level hits. The 57-year-old took to her caption, writing:
"25 years ago I released Come On Over... and because of your support, that album went on to become:⭐️ The biggest-selling studio album by a female artist of all time⭐️ The best-selling country music album ever⭐️ The biggest-selling album by a Canadian country artist."
Maybe She Should Celebrate?
The Grammy winner continued:..."Crazy. I couldn’t even imagine that in my wildest dreams!! Thank you - Actually I should probably do something to celebrate it, right?"
Shania might be approaching 60, but she's still releasing new beats. Her Queen of Me album will be out early next year and on February 3. There's also a 2023 tour bearing the same name.
Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Gown
Earlier this year, Shania made headlines by virtue of country singer Kelsea Ballerini wearing the exact same dress that Shania wore to the 1999 Grammys. Shania did not stay silent over the honor.
"I am so blown away," she told Entertainment Tonight, adding: "She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It's very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it. I said, 'I hope it's not too dusty after being in the [GRAMMY Museum].'"
An 'Incredible Night'
The superstar singer continued: "It was an incredible night for me at the GRAMMYs. That dress represented that experience, so I'm just happy to see it alive again."
Shania is followed by 1.9 million on Instagram. Her account is followed by celebrities including Grammy winner Ariana Grande, country singer Jessie James Decker, American Idol winner Carrie Underwood, plus British pop star Rita Ora. Also following her is sitcom star Kaley Cuoco.