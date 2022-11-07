Jurnee Smollett Masters Barbiecore Look In Sexy See-Through Top And High-Slit Skirt

Former Full House star Smollett joined Koma at a dinner party on Thursday to celebrate his latest partnership and his return to the West Coast after three years. Smollett then got her 1.4 million Instagram followers talking as she posted 6 snaps of her outfit from the celebration.

The 36-year-old movie star looked as stunning as always rocking a pink see-through knit sweater and long pink skirt with a high slit. She also wore a pink tube that peeked underneath the sheer top.

In one of the images uploaded, the Lou actress posed with one leg trusted out, giving fans a better look at her thigh-high pink boot with a metallic tip. Two of her snaps featured her posing alongside Koma and her caption read:

💕 × David Koma makes a girl quite happy."