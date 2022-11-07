Jurnee Smollett celebrated the launch of David Koma's first exclusive collection for FWRD rocking Barbiecore ensembles. The Hollywood star looked stunning in her pink outfit as she posed in several photos for the dinner ceremony.
Jurnee Smollett Masters Barbiecore Look In Sexy See-Through Top And High-Slit Skirt
Smollett Is Embracing The Barbiecore Trend
Former Full House star Smollett joined Koma at a dinner party on Thursday to celebrate his latest partnership and his return to the West Coast after three years. Smollett then got her 1.4 million Instagram followers talking as she posted 6 snaps of her outfit from the celebration.
The 36-year-old movie star looked as stunning as always rocking a pink see-through knit sweater and long pink skirt with a high slit. She also wore a pink tube that peeked underneath the sheer top.
In one of the images uploaded, the Lou actress posed with one leg trusted out, giving fans a better look at her thigh-high pink boot with a metallic tip. Two of her snaps featured her posing alongside Koma and her caption read:
💕 × David Koma makes a girl quite happy."
How Smollett Blended Her Pink Outfit
Smollett has been in love with pink for a while now, but she does not wear her bright-colored monochrome ensemble without adding a little mixture of other colors or accessories.
For her all-pink look at Koma's FWRD collection celebration, Smollett accessorized with a gold rope chain that sat above a silver rope chain. She also wore multi-toned knuckle rings and her dark curls were let loose in a center-part style.
Inside Koma's Delightful Dinner
Per FootwearNews, other prominent faces at the star-studded party include Madison Pettis, Thuso Mbedu, and Abigail Cowen. Thuso wore a long neon lemon tube dress and neon heels and minimal makeup. Pettis for her part rocked a dark short dress with a slit that reached her hips.
Ryan Destiny also looked stunning in a red leather jacket, a high-slit red skirt, and red leather boots. For the event, Koma wore a dark ensemble. The event was filled with stars who wore outfits with matching colors and everyone looked radiant in their preferred appearance.
Another Barbiecore Moment For Smollett
Smollett has inspired many fans with pink outfits lately. She once uploaded images of herself wearing a baggy leather Jacket with a fitted skimpy skirt and the pink shades were eye-catching.
Her skirt was a blend of pink and black checked design which complemented her all-pink jacket. The Spiderhead star captioned her post: "💓Pink leather jacket? Yup. I'm in. 💓
To accessorize, Smollett picked silver earrings, a silver bracelet, and knuckle rings. Her black hair was styled in a back tight bun and she completed the pink look with black stilettos.