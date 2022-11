Hannah John-Kamen might have a limited Instagram presence, but she does well to keep her 274,000 followers sated. You may know her from Ant-Man and The Wasp or her minor role as Ornela on Game of Thrones, but John-Kamen is a fashionista in her own right!

She showed off her unique style during the Halloween season last month and is about to go big in a new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie coming in 2024.

Keep reading to see her take on sheer pants