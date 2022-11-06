Scarlett Johansson Flaunts Cleavage In Stunning Black Dress At Her Cocktail Party

The 37-year-old Hollywood star rocked an all-black look that has her slipping her hourglass figure into a suit-like bespoke. The two-piece outfit included form-fitting pants and a braless top. The outfit cut like a blazer jacket had no sleeves leaving Johansson's arms on display. The upper part included a small plunging vee that displayed her cleavage while the other details running across her prominent hips included suit pocket flaps. The Instagram post shared by photographer Lewis Mirrett also showed the Marvel star rocking smokey eye makeup while sporting bright red lipstick.

Johansson spiced up her evening look with an interlocking costume necklace and tiny hoops on her ears. The Avengers: Endgame actress also rocked some knuckle rings and tiny bracelets. She completed her look with a subtle detail for her hair as she slicked it backward into a low bun.