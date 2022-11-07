Hayden Panettiere Looks Smoking Hot In Red Blazer Dress

Photos shared by Just Jared showed Hayden rocking her vibrant blazer dress like a pro. Going shirtless as she flaunted some cleavage while also peeping a black bra beneath, the Heroes star opted for a boxy-shouldered and figure-hugging finish. The blazer was double-breasted and with buttons drawing attention to Hayden's trim waistline. The gorgeous star also rocked black sheer stockings, plus glittery black platform pumps as she added in crystal earrings.

Hayden also clutched a sparkly bag to jazz up her look. She wore her blonde locks in a swept-over and slick long bob, also rocking a glossy red-pink lip.