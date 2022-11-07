Hayden Panettiere Looks Smoking Hot In Red Blazer Dress

Hayden Panetierre
Getty | Daniele Venturelli

Entertainment
Geri Green

Hayden Panetierre is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunts her killer legs and goes pillar-box red while attending a high-profile event. The 33-year-old actress, model, and singer was part of the celebrity gang attending this year's amfAR Gala in Los Angeles, and she definitely dressed to impress. Photos of the blonde showed her in a gorgeous blazer dress as she channeled a classic and sexy look - French designer Saint Laurent was behind the outfit as Hayden proved she only wears the trendiest brands around.

Lady In Red

Hayden Panetierre
Getty | Daniele Venturelli

Photos shared by Just Jared showed Hayden rocking her vibrant blazer dress like a pro. Going shirtless as she flaunted some cleavage while also peeping a black bra beneath, the Heroes star opted for a boxy-shouldered and figure-hugging finish. The blazer was double-breasted and with buttons drawing attention to Hayden's trim waistline. The gorgeous star also rocked black sheer stockings, plus glittery black platform pumps as she added in crystal earrings.

Hayden also clutched a sparkly bag to jazz up her look. She wore her blonde locks in a swept-over and slick long bob, also rocking a glossy red-pink lip.

Stuns On Red Carpet

Hayden Panetierre
Shutterstock | 751606

In a caption, Just Jared wrote: "Hayden Panettiere was red hot in a blazer dress at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Thursday night!#HaydenPanettierePhotos: Getty."

Hayden had also donned red while attending the premiere of actress Ana de Armas' Blonde movie earlier this year, one seeing the Cuban-born star play bombshell Marilyn Monroe. As to designers involved beyond YSL, Hayden did go for Alexander McQueen for her clutch.

Can't 'Define' Her Sense Of Style

Hayden Panetierre
Getty | Jason LaVeris

Hayden has opened up on her style - or rather, on how she still isn't sure what defines it.

"I still can’t define my sense of style. My sense of style is like my taste in music. It’s very eclectic and it’s very all over the place. It all depends on how I’m feeling that day. I love short, tight dresses, I love pant suits, I love jeans and baggy sweatshirts. I love everything," she told Cinema.

Give Her A Sweater Any Day

Hayden Panetierre
Getty | Michael Buckner

The pint-sized star did, however, reveal a love of comfy clothing. "I love my sweaters. I have a Demy Lee sweater from New York that I live in. I seriously wear it all the time," she added.

The amfAR Gala was also attended by stars including mogul Kim Kardashian, Kimora Lee, and Jenna Dewan. For more, see Hayden's Instagram.

