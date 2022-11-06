Kelsey Asbille Stuns In Plunging See-Through Dress At' Yellowstone' Premiere

Kelsey Asbille is stunning as she rocks 2022's biggest sheer trend and shows her face at the Yellowstone premiere. The 31-year-old actress, known for her Monica Dutton role on the hit Paramount Network show, sizzled as she updated her Instagram from the red carpet recently. She shared an arrival street shot showcasing a jaw-dropping and classy sheer dress, then returned for posed photos where she also flaunted her super-slim and gym-honed figure. A designer brand was involved, too, with the French label Saint Laurent responsible for the gorgeous gown.

Stuns In Saint Laurent Dress

Kelsey Asbille
Getty | Patricia Schlein/Star Max

Flashing her abs in her figure-hugging and strappy gown, Kelsey went braless as she showed off her toned torso, tastefully flaunting her cleavage. The brunette opted for an opaque and sheer black dress - see-through paneling at the stomach highlighted her abs, while a similar deal showed off her legs.

Kelsey opted out of accessories as she let the dress take center stage. She also rocked her dark locks in a cute, curled bob with a slight masculine edge. Meanwhile, warming makeup with heavy blush drew attention to her high cheekbones, with a dark matte lip completing the glam. "Monica Dutton," she captioned the post, giving a nod to her on-screen character.

Plenty Of Designer Brands

Kelsey Asbille
Getty | Steve Jennings

Kelsey's Instagram points towards her endorsement potential, as a string of recent posts sees her name-dropping high-end brands while also attending events. She's donned YSL before and has also been rocking French designer Louis Vuitton while posing with the brand's Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière.

YSL is known for teaming up with celebs from Hailey Bieber to Kaia Gerber. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton has tapped actresses, including Chloe Grace Moretz, HoYeon Jung, and Angelina Jolie.

A Good Head On Her Shoulders

Kelsey Asbille
Getty | Paul Morigi

Kelsey comes with muscle, having studied at Columbia University in New York City.

"I am most passionate about education, whether [it's] through work, school or travel. To constantly challenge [a personal] way of thinking and understanding [in order to] adopt a more informed [and] inclusive worldview. That's what interests me most about acting – it's a profession in which you are never done learning," she told Schon! in 2018.

Talking Clothes

Kelsey Asbille
Getty | Gilbert Carrasquillo

The Fargo actress is also rising as a style icon.

"Maybe I should start wearing, like, really extravagant outfits inside," she told Cosmo during a telephone interview. "This whole thing does give you a chance to be more experimental with clothing and to experiment in general." Whatever she's doing, it's working!

