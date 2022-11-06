When Kourtney Kardashian displays her sense of style on social media, it's nothing short of sensational, and her latest media show-off was no exception. The TV star gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how her infamous Italian wedding went down, including the looks she aced. Check out how Kourtney showed out for her big day
Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Dress
The Latest
Kourtney Displays Glamour
The Poosh founder shared several Instagram snapshots showing her getting prepped for her wedding to Blink 182's celebrity drummer Travis Barker. The first image showed the mom-of-three in a monochromatic glam. She rocked a wine see-through dress that displayed her trim limbs. While the lower part featured a sheer material, the bodice was styled like a corset with velvet details. Kourtney also draped a velvet shawl across her arms in this same wine shade. Because it was a behind-the-scenes cut, the star's hair was a bit disheveled.
More Show-offs From Kourtney
Further down the slides, Kourtney who was photographed in the dressing room with a Dolce and Gabbana styling team changed into another sheer dress. The outfit was a thigh-skimming dress displaying her blue underwear from beneath. The center of the dress bore an image that channeled a catholic saint. Like the first outfit, Kurney draped across her shoulders, a blue velvet shawl.
For her next look, the TV star rocked a black laced-up mini-dress that clung to her petite figure. She also showed off another corset dress with embroidered red roses and a floor-length fitting skirt. The last look in her post had the lifestyle guru slipping into another short dress with laced-up corset details on the voice. She captioned the post:
"In the most recent episode of @kardashianhulu, we are in Milan, Italy for one of the most incredible experiences I've ever had! We are picking out all of our @dolcegabbana looks for our enchanting Italian wedding weekend. The showroom was transformed with all of the options that we worked so closely with the @dolcegabbana team hand-selecting pieces from their personal 90s archive..."
Inside Kourtney and Barker's Romance
According to Kourtney, Dolce and Gabbana opened their personal 90s archive for the first time to style Kourtney and her family members for her wedding. The 43-year-old got married to the love of her life, Barker after almost a year of sharing heavy doses of PDAs on social media.
Per Seventeen, before tying the knot in their day event of splendor, Travis popped the question in October 2021, after which they kept their wedding plans under wraps. News later got out in April 2022, that they secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas, however, it was more of an informal occasion. On May 15, the lovebirds got hitched in a Santa Barbara courthouse.
Details Of Their Regal Italian Wedding
By May 20, there was speculation indicating that Kourtney and Travis were preparing for an Italian ceremony. True to this, the pair were joined in holy matrimony on the Italian Riviera with their family members and close friends in attendance. This posed to be the third event held for their wedding. The couple rocked Dolce & Gabbana looks as it was reported that Kris Jenner walked her daughter down the aisle. They would later hold a reception at Castello Brown.