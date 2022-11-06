Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Dress

Further down the slides, Kourtney who was photographed in the dressing room with a Dolce and Gabbana styling team changed into another sheer dress. The outfit was a thigh-skimming dress displaying her blue underwear from beneath. The center of the dress bore an image that channeled a catholic saint. Like the first outfit, Kurney draped across her shoulders, a blue velvet shawl.

For her next look, the TV star rocked a black laced-up mini-dress that clung to her petite figure. She also showed off another corset dress with embroidered red roses and a floor-length fitting skirt. The last look in her post had the lifestyle guru slipping into another short dress with laced-up corset details on the voice. She captioned the post:

"In the most recent episode of @kardashianhulu, we are in Milan, Italy for one of the most incredible experiences I've ever had! We are picking out all of our @dolcegabbana looks for our enchanting Italian wedding weekend. The showroom was transformed with all of the options that we worked so closely with the @dolcegabbana team hand-selecting pieces from their personal 90s archive..."