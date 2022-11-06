Sofia Wylie Shows Off Her Incredible Abs In A Crop Top

Sofia Wylie appeared in the latest issue of Galore in a beautiful two-piece set showing off her toned abs. It's interesting to see the 18-year-old beauty making waves effortlessly after the citizens of Gavaldon branded her a "witch" for being "ugly" in The School for Good and Evil.

The actress and her co-lead, Sophia Anne Caruso, have become the main interest of teenage girls across America and the world beyond following their powerful display of friendship on-screen.

Check out these takes of Wylie for the fashion magazine and learn about her triple-threat talent.