Kim Loaiza Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Daring Outfit

Kim also released a music video for her new single, and it's definitely worth a watch. The video already has over 26.6 million views on YouTube and sees her walking down the aisle of a traditional Mexican church clad in a tighter-than-skin red PVC corset dress.
The singer shared photos of the look on Instagram, posing in a forest clearing to show off the eye-popping outfit.
Another striking look from the video that has made it onto her Instagram feed was a fiery-red leather ensemble richly ornate with gold details. Comprised of sleek trousers that amply flared from the knee down, an underbust, and a cropped jacket, it was all about flaunting her curves.
Give the DEVOTO music video a watch below.