Kim Loaiza Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Daring Outfit

Kim Loaiza has a new single out on Spotify, and she's been promoting it heaps on social media. Her recent Instagram posts are all about the DEVOTO track, and one video, in particular, has gotten fans all fired up. In the clip, she rocks a skimpy outfit and shakes her hips as the song plays in the background.

Scroll to watch it!

Legs On Show

Kim Loaiza shows off her legs in a white miniskirt and underbust on the red carpet.
Getty | Jose R. Madera

The Mexican singer, whose full name is Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martinez, titillated fans with a sexy dance and a leggy look on Instagram as she strutted her stuff in a tight mini skirt. The low-waist number flashed her toned tummy while lace-up panels on the sides accentuated her hips.

She rocked a matching bustier laced up in the front and sported complementing arm cuffs to go with the powder-pink set. White go-go boots finished off the hot look.

See her post below!

Kim Loaiza Shakes It On 'DEVOTO'

Kim Loaiza dances in tight black velvet flared pants, matching bra, and a cropped jacket accompanied by white-clad male dancers.
Getty | John Parra

The 24-year-old gave fans an eyeful of cleavage and gyrated her hips before turning to the side to showcase her round posterior. She flipped her long raven tresses and showed off her teal balayage, all while lipsyncing to her song. Her thighs were almost fully exposed in the dangerously short skirt, with the sultry get-up highlighting every curve on her body.

"What do you think?" read her caption, which she penned in Spanish.

Scroll for more!

More Promo With Her Abs Out

Kimberly Loaiza wears black bralette, high-slit maxi skirt. and sheer long gloves at Spotify event.
Getty | Emma McIntyre

This was Kim's most recent share on November 4, but the singer has posted a ton of thrilling content to promote her new single. In a video uploaded on October 31, she showed off her dance moves while out in Miami in yet another revealing outfit that flaunted her perfect abs. Clad in skintight black velvet, she showed off her small waist and voluptuous behind in flared-knee pants and a bandeau bra. A cropped jacket with gold embroidery and sequins added extra pizzazz to the look.

Accompanied by a shirtless male dancer in white clothes and a dark sombrero, she performed the same dance routine, with him perfectly mirroring her moves. Scroll through the embed below to get to the clip.

Keep going for more photos!

Check Out Her Music Video Below

Kim Loaiza performs onstage in glittery metallic purple corset and silver cargo pants with chains and metallic pockets.
Getty | Jose R. Madera

Kim also released a music video for her new single, and it's definitely worth a watch. The video already has over 26.6 million views on YouTube and sees her walking down the aisle of a traditional Mexican church clad in a tighter-than-skin red PVC corset dress.

The singer shared photos of the look on Instagram, posing in a forest clearing to show off the eye-popping outfit.

Another striking look from the video that has made it onto her Instagram feed was a fiery-red leather ensemble richly ornate with gold details. Comprised of sleek trousers that amply flared from the knee down, an underbust, and a cropped jacket, it was all about flaunting her curves.

Give the DEVOTO music video a watch below.

