Is WWE Building The Next Main Event Megastar After Roman Reigns?

WWE knows how to build main event megastars, and that’s been proven time and time again. Even today, the company is building a megastar, and it seems like this time it’s being done silently, but the silence is deafening considering the way the megastar is being built.

Currently, no one is above WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. He has defeated Superstars such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Cesaro, and several others during the course of being the champion for over 700 days.

But recently, someone has been given a spot on The Bloodline’s stable, but why?