Rainn Wilson Wants To Be Remembered For This One Role - And It's Not Dwight From 'The Office'

Before writing for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Rainn Wilson stole our hearts as Dwight Schrute on The Office. It's a shame he doesn't fancy the character as much and would rather people associate him with his latest work.

It's understandable because Weird is one of the year's best releases and features top actors like Emmy-winner Quinta Brunson and Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role.

During an interview with Collide, Wilson shared incredible stories, including his team's feat of pulling off a grand production on a tight budget.

Working On A Tight Budget

Despite knowing the movie was a short shoot and budget (it all came together in 18 days with $8 million), Wilson had faith in the story because of his cast and crew. He commended Radcliffe's dedication to the craft, including losing weight quickly to fit the body type of Weird Al.

The Harry Potter alum got pointers and motivation from certified gym head and resident Hollywood hot boy (man, really) - Chris Hemsworth.

Who Is Weird Al?

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a biopic about "Weird Al" Yankovic, a famous accordion player and musician who became a sex symbol in the late 20th century. The singer was renowned for parodying pop music and won a Grammy from the Recording Academy for Best Comedy Album in 1985, 2004, and 2015.

He also won Grammys for Best Concept Music Video in 1989 and Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package in 2019. His story was worth telling, and Radcliffe did a great job becoming him on screen.

People Remember Him As Dwight On 'The Office'

With such success, it's easy to see why Wilson prefers people to remember him for his "better work," such as Super, directed by James Gunn. Like Weird, Super was a low-budget production with only $2.5 million, and it tanked at the Box Office.

"Obviously most people know me from The Office, and they always will, and that'll be on my tombstone. My epitaph will be, 'The guy who played Dwight' but I did dozens and dozens of roles before I played Dwight."

However, Wilson loved the movie so much that he'd rather people remember him for it than Dwight. It's hard to sell with the internet-loving The Office and its multiple pop culture references, including Wilson becoming a meme.

New Releases Featuring Wilson

He went on to list other productions post-The Office and encouraged fans to give them a chance. Wilson has more movies and voice roles coming to theaters soon, including, Inappropriate Behavior and Hitpig (Voice Role).

He also starred in the Psychological-Thriller Dark Winds on AMC this year. You can watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on The Roku Channel for free.

