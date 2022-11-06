Rainn Wilson Wants To Be Remembered For This One Role - And It's Not Dwight From 'The Office'

Before writing for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Rainn Wilson stole our hearts as Dwight Schrute on The Office. It's a shame he doesn't fancy the character as much and would rather people associate him with his latest work.

It's understandable because Weird is one of the year's best releases and features top actors like Emmy-winner Quinta Brunson and Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role.

During an interview with Collide, Wilson shared incredible stories, including his team's feat of pulling off a grand production on a tight budget.