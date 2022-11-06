Henry Cavill Describes The Most Challenging Scene He Ever Made

The Witcher actor played August Walker, an assassin sent on a mission to monitor Ethan Hawke and his team on the sixth run of the Tom Cruise-led action movie. He explained how a helicopter stunt was harder than anything he'd done as Superman. Describing the event, Cavill told Collider.

"Even though it's not a single shot, it's a sequence, and I love the sequence, and I would do it again in a heartbeat, but physically the most enduring was a Mission: Impossible helicopter sequence."

The actor explained how it was so cold above the Southern Alps in winter with the helicopter doors open. He painted a clear picture of how he stuck his face into the wind and fired blanks with different things flying repeatedly.

"Completely deaf, just waiting for the pilot to scream something inaudible and do this gesture, which meant we are rolling."

He had to keep his head out the window until he assumed they had stopped shooting, which meant he was looking at Tom's helicopter ahead or behind and observing the camera ship to see when the crew had pulled it away.