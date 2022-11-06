Henry Cavill Describes The Most Challenging Scene He Ever Made

Henry Cavill is fully booked even after word got out that he exited a major movie set last month and resumed his role as Superman in the DC Universe to the fandom's excitement.

He's had to play tasking roles for most of his career, whether as a superhero or a famous monster hunter, but this particular scene from Mission: Impossible - Fallout is the toughest yet.

Life As August Walker

The Witcher actor played August Walker, an assassin sent on a mission to monitor Ethan Hawke and his team on the sixth run of the Tom Cruise-led action movie. He explained how a helicopter stunt was harder than anything he'd done as Superman. Describing the event, Cavill told Collider.

"Even though it's not a single shot, it's a sequence, and I love the sequence, and I would do it again in a heartbeat, but physically the most enduring was a Mission: Impossible helicopter sequence."

The actor explained how it was so cold above the Southern Alps in winter with the helicopter doors open. He painted a clear picture of how he stuck his face into the wind and fired blanks with different things flying repeatedly.

"Completely deaf, just waiting for the pilot to scream something inaudible and do this gesture, which meant we are rolling."

He had to keep his head out the window until he assumed they had stopped shooting, which meant he was looking at Tom's helicopter ahead or behind and observing the camera ship to see when the crew had pulled it away.

Practice Makes Perfect

The actor further explained how he had to perform the scene multiple times for several weeks, but all the effort was fruitful in the end, as it all came together to form a hit movie.

"I'll do that for 40 minutes, then land, sit by a little Rad Rad heater, warm my hands up. Within half an hour, they're like, right, we're refueled. Let's go again."

If anything, this only proves how devoted Cavill is to his craft and the lengths he'll go to achieve perfection.

The Mission: Impossible franchise will reappear on our screens after a five-year break, with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in July 2023 and the second in June 2024.

Back On Netflix

Cavill also reprised his role as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2, currently making waves on Netflix. The film is a sequel to the widely acclaimed Enola Holmes, which first dropped in 2020 with Millie Bobby Brown as the main character (Enola Holmes a.k.a. Sherlock's younger sister).

New Year, New Roles

Cavill is not backing down from action flicks as he's preparing to release a major upcoming spy film Argylle based on a novel with the same name in 2023. The film is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn with a star-studded cast like John Cena, Dua Lipa, Rob Delaney, and Sam Rockwell.

