The Michael Phelps Success Formula: How Swimming Fast Slowed Down His Racing ADHD Brain

Michael Phelps is one of the most decorated Olympians with 28 medals to his name, 23 of them being gold. His quest to secure gold started back in 2004 when he was just 18 years old.

At the Summer Olympics in Athens, the swimmer returned victorious with six gold medals (8 in total).

Of course, it's not a cakewalk to become a decorated Olympian and a household name in the industry without hard work, discipline, and overcoming obstacles.

For Michael Phelps, his obstacles weren't physical limitations as such, but being diagnosed with ADHD when he was 9-years old.

This is the story of how Phelps overpowered ADHD and followed his passion, with immense support from his mother - Debbie Phelps.