'New Fear Unlocked!' TikTokers React To Woman Who Didn't Know She Was Pregnant Until She Was Giving Birth

Think about being nine months pregnant and not knowing anything until the baby is born. Frightening, yes! People are opening up more often to share their experiences, and Tiktoker Simpson has done the same in a now-viral video.

In a video she released last week on TikTok, Kayla Simpson (@kaylanicolesimpson) described how, nine months after attending a college party as a sophomore, she rushed to the ER believing she had appendicitis. She was discovered to be expecting via ultrasound, and 15 minutes later, she gave birth to a baby girl. More than 16 million people have viewed TikTok.