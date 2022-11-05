Steve Harvey Cracks Up At This One Answer On Latest 'Family Feud' Episode

Steve Harvey is a one-of-a-kind entertainer with his trademark mustache, sarcastic humor, and chic personal style. Steve Harvey is always entertaining, especially on Family Feud.

Incredibly, numerous generations had watched Family Feud, whether on ABC when it first premiered or in the broadcast. Presently, only broadcasting is used, and Steve Harvey is the host. He continues to trail Richard Dawson, the show's first and most recognizable host. Since Dawson hosted the show's ABC debut forty-four years ago, many people now rank Harvey as the second-best game show host in history. You'll likely be surprised by how long he's been hosting. Additionally, he is about to surpass Dawson's previous hosting milestone.

