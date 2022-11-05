Steve Harvey Cracks Up At This One Answer On Latest 'Family Feud' Episode

Steve Harvey is a one-of-a-kind entertainer with his trademark mustache, sarcastic humor, and chic personal style. Steve Harvey is always entertaining, especially on Family Feud.

Incredibly, numerous generations had watched Family Feud, whether on ABC when it first premiered or in the broadcast. Presently, only broadcasting is used, and Steve Harvey is the host. He continues to trail Richard Dawson, the show's first and most recognizable host. Since Dawson hosted the show's ABC debut forty-four years ago, many people now rank Harvey as the second-best game show host in history. You'll likely be surprised by how long he's been hosting. Additionally, he is about to surpass Dawson's previous hosting milestone.

The 'Lingerie' Scene

On this episode of Family Feud, Steve looks dapper as always with his classic guy outfit, which never gets old. Steve had an outburst over the response of one of the team members when asked, "If your man was in jail, name something you would add to the birthday you baked for him," when the Fisher team mentioned "lingerie." The TV presenter couldn't hold his laughter in as the response came out wrong. The tussle continued, but as you know, the game can only have one winner; from the looks of it, the Fisher team won as they ended up mentioning "money" before Steve announced the other results.

Entertainment

Funny Moment On 'Family Feud'

Hosting a show like this has its benefits, as it appears that having an outburst is the new norm in the show, and Steve occasionally gets a good laugh. A good example of this episode was when Steve asked the families, “Name a way a woman is like a roller coaster ride.” The Pittard family had one more opportunity to grab the board and win the game after both had given some good and bad early responses, with "She's up and down" being a good response and the utterly ambiguous "Nookie, Steve" being a bad one. Chris, the father of the family, then provided the crucial reaction by saying:

"Steve, she makes me scream."

Harvey began his sex-impersonating one-person show by declaring :

"If you ain’t ever had one make you scream, you got to try it sometime!"

An Expert

Steve Harvey has long been in demand for television roles because of his sharp wit and amiable demeanor, whether he's hosting, acting, producing, or writing. Me and the Boys on ABC, The Steve Harvey Show on The WB, Steve Harvey's Big Time Challenge on The WB, and It is Showtime at the Apollo on Showtime, which he oversaw for eight years, are among the shows he hosted.

Making 'Family Feud' Relevant

Steve is to thank for Family Feud still being a well-liked game show 45 years later. Since Steve began hosting the show in 2010, his funny outbursts and the participants have served as the basis for countless memes, tweets, and TikToks. Simply put, nobody can match Steve's incredible comedic timing.

Must Read

