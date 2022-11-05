Denzel Washington Shared A Special Bond With Chadwick Boseman

Close-up of Denzel Washington
The bond between Denzel Washington and Chadwick Boseman is very strong as the late Boseman once said, "There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington," which is simply a confirmation of how Washington was to his acting career.

Washington paid tribute to Boseman after his shocking death following a long battle with colon cancer in 2020 at 43. The news of Chadwick's demise did not only shock Hollywood but the world as he was a talented young man and still had so much to give. Not even his cancer diagnosis stopped him from delivering on set, although Washington once admitted he noticed how weak he sometimes got; however, he never knew what was exactly wrong with the actor.

A Man Among Men

While referring to Bossman as "A man among men" in a cover story with Variety, The Equalizer actor said;

"He suffered quietly. He made the movie, and nobody knew. I didn't know. He never said a peep about it. He just did his job. I wondered if something was wrong because he seemed weak or tired sometimes. We had no idea, and it was nobody's business. Good for him, keeping it to himself."

The Start Of Their Friendship

The Black Panther actor and Washington shared a close relationship. In 2019, Boseman revealed how Washington once paid for him and a few of his Howard University friends to enroll in an acting course at Oxford University in England.

He participated in a summer program at the British American Drama Academy (BADA) in the UK while enrolled in a US institution.

Boseman later went on to portray the lead part in Marvel's groundbreaking superhero blockbuster Black Panther and received posthumous praise for his final performance in the Netflix drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

The Impact Of Chadwick Boseman On Black Panther

Black Panther was the first big-budget superhero film with a black hero, a black director, and a predominately black cast. The significance was not lost on the audience, as some went to the movies dressed in traditional African attire to commemorate the portrayal of black history and the fictional nation of Wakanda.

The movie disproved that black actors couldn't bring in large bucks in Hollywood.

When the movie, which is presently the 14th highest-grossing of all time, was released in 2018, many black writers and critics hailed it as a watershed event.

How Chadwick Boseman Was Honoured On 'Black Panther 2'

In an interview with Variety, Wright discusses how the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever paid tribute to the late actor during production. She explains how the crew took on the burden of finishing the journey that Boseman started and how impressively they overcame any challenges that stood in their way.

"We honored him by committing ourselves to this story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise. And we just committed every day to working hard no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances! A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team and we poured everything into this movie, so I'm excited for you to see it."

