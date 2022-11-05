Denzel Washington Shared A Special Bond With Chadwick Boseman

The bond between Denzel Washington and Chadwick Boseman is very strong as the late Boseman once said, "There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington," which is simply a confirmation of how Washington was to his acting career.

Washington paid tribute to Boseman after his shocking death following a long battle with colon cancer in 2020 at 43. The news of Chadwick's demise did not only shock Hollywood but the world as he was a talented young man and still had so much to give. Not even his cancer diagnosis stopped him from delivering on set, although Washington once admitted he noticed how weak he sometimes got; however, he never knew what was exactly wrong with the actor.

