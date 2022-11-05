Anitta Steps Up Her Style Game In A Black Bra

The songwriter, actress, and dancer, who is followed by over 63 million on Instagram, opened in her profile as she posed at the official event.

Flaunting her shredded abs and hints of her torso tattoos, Anitta wore baggy and high-waisted black pants in silky satin fabrics, matching them with an oversized and long black blazer. Flashing some flesh as she went shirtless, Anitta also showed off a black satin bra as she upped the ante, with a pair of curved spiked heels with a thong finish shouting out Yeezy style from back in the day. Anitta wore her fiery red locks all glossy and down, also with a thick and elasticated black headband to match her outfit.

Flawless makeup complete with thick lashes and a dark matte lip completed the racy look.