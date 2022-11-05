Anitta Steps Up Her Style Game In A Black Bra

Anitta is sizzling as she rocks the lingerie-as-red-carpet-wear look and sizzles in a new Instagram post. The 29-year-old Brazilian music star posted to her account recently to mark a major honor - she's been crowned The Wall Street Journal’s 2022 Music Innovator for 2022. In a gushing caption accompanying a gorgeous look, Anitta flaunted her killer figure, also sticking to all-blacks. She rocked a '90s vibe with a 2022 spin, also opting for the shirtless trend adored by the likes of reality star Khloe Kardashian.

Sizzles In Bra And Heels Look

Larissa de Macedo Machado
Getty | Kevin Mazur

The songwriter, actress, and dancer, who is followed by over 63 million on Instagram, opened in her profile as she posed at the official event.

Flaunting her shredded abs and hints of her torso tattoos, Anitta wore baggy and high-waisted black pants in silky satin fabrics, matching them with an oversized and long black blazer. Flashing some flesh as she went shirtless, Anitta also showed off a black satin bra as she upped the ante, with a pair of curved spiked heels with a thong finish shouting out Yeezy style from back in the day. Anitta wore her fiery red locks all glossy and down, also with a thick and elasticated black headband to match her outfit.

Flawless makeup complete with thick lashes and a dark matte lip completed the racy look.

Gushing About Big Win

Larissa de Macedo Machado
Getty | Jamie McCarthy

In a caption, Anitta wrote: "Thank you @wsjmag and @kristina_oneill for naming me Wall Street Journal’s 2022 Music Innovator. I cannot believe I am being recognized alongside these other incredible artists and trailblazers." She added:

"Thank you to my brother @JBalvin. I am so honored you came tonight. I am in awe of your talent and your generosity. You are one of my greatest inspirations and for you to wrap a huge tour and be here means the world to me. Having you as my supporter and confidante has been the greatest blessing."

Humble Beginnings

Larissa de Macedo Machado
Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

Also noted were the singer's humble beginnings as she struggled to make it in music. She mentioned starting out as a "teenager":

"Singing Brazilian funk music around Rio, I could never have imagined being at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC with you all. I hope the young girls from my country and from all over the world can see themselves winning in life," Anitta continued.

Celebrity Likes

Larissa de Macedo Machado
Getty | David Benito

The post has now topped half a million likes, with British singer Rita Ora leaving a like. Also digging the post were model Hailey Bieber and sitcom star Sofia Vergara.

